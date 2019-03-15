Technology News

Tokyo's Olympics May Become Known as the 'Robot Games'

, 15 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Tokyo's Olympics May Become Known as the 'Robot Games'

Photo Credit: tokyo2020.org

Tokyo's Olympics may become known as the "Robot Games."

Organisers on Friday showed off robots that will be used at the new National Stadium to provide assistance for fans using wheelchairs.

Tokyo Olympic official Masaaki Komiya pointed out that Japan is known for its robot technology, and the 2020 Summer Games are a good place to show off.

"Robots should not overwhelm people," Komiya, the vice director general to the Tokyo Olympics, told a news conference. "Robots are something that have an amicable relationship with human beings and can work together. That's the kind of robots we envision."

The robots are made by major Olympic sponsor Toyota Motor. Toyota officials said 16 of the so-called "human support robots" will be used at the National Stadium with five other "delivery support robots" also being available.

Not to be outdone, Panasonic — also a major Olympic sponsor — showed off its "power assist suit." When worn, the suit offers support to the back and hip area and allows for heavy objects to be lifted with less effort. Panasonic said 20 of the suits will be used at the Olympics and could help guests with their luggage and with other lifting chores.

power assist japan olympics Power

Power assist suit
Photo Credit: tokyo2020.org

"Through this occasion, people in the world will be able to realise how advanced Japan is in terms of robot technology," Hideyo Hirata, director of technology services for the Tokyo Olympics, told reporters.

Minoru Yamauchi of Toyota, the general manager for 2020 Robot Development, said the automaker is branching out and becoming a "mobility company."

"We have been looking at how we can support the daily lives of people, and how we can develop robots that can partner with daily life," Yamauchi said. "In the Tokyo Olympics, there will be many guests in wheelchairs and we would like them enjoy the games without worrying about their mobility."

Yoshifumi Uchida, general manager of Panasonic's Paralympic department, said its power assist suit technology was developed partly because of Japan's aging population. This could help get more women and the elderly into the working population.

"We would like to have a society where people can work without caring about gender differences or age differences," Uchida said. "When you are carrying a suitcase or a heavy box, this is where the power assist suit becomes valuable."

He said the suits would also be used away from the venues in "related facilities and airports."

He said the suit improved "efficiency" by about 20 percent, allowing the wearer to lift more, and for a longer time.

Battery life if about four hours, and the suit gives the wearer the ability to lift about 10 kilograms (22 pounds) more with the same energy expended.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Panasonic, Toyota, Japan, Tokyo 2020
Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Detailed Specifications Leak Ahead of March 26 Launch
Huawei P30 Pro India Launch Said to Be Soon After Global Unveiling on March 26
Pricee
Tokyo's Olympics May Become Known as the 'Robot Games'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F7 Offer
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Updates Android Pie Roadmap, 10 Phones to Receive Update
  2. Redmi Go to Launch in India on March 19
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Next Sale on March 20
  4. Huawei P30 Pro India Launch Said to Be Soon After Global Launch This Month
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  6. Poco F1 Lite Spotted on Benchmark Site With Snapdragon 660 SoC
  7. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  8. Google Maps Now Lets You Report Accidents, Speed Traps Enroute
  9. Samsung Galaxy A50 Now Receiving Update With Camera Improvements in India
  10. Asus ZenFone Max Shot, Max Plus M2 Launched With Snapdragon SiP 1 Chip
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.