Technology News
loading

'Space Now': Japan Tycoon Yusaku Maezawa Returns From ISS With Business Dreams

During his stay aboard the ISS, Maezawa tweeted “uchyu nau,” or “space now.”

By Associated Press | Updated: 7 January 2022 16:35 IST
'Space Now': Japan Tycoon Yusaku Maezawa Returns From ISS With Business Dreams

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @yousuck2020

“Here is what I really wanted say. My first tweet from space,” said the post following one with a photo

Highlights
  • Yusaku Maezawa heads a company called Start Today
  • Maezawa, 46, blasted off in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft
  • He returned to earth after spending 12 days at the orbiting outpost

“Space now,” was what Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa wanted to tweet for years. He finally really did it, from the International Space Station.

“The space market holds so much potential,” he said Friday at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in Tokyo, his first news conference in Japan after returning to earth before Christmas.

Maezawa, who heads a company called Start Today, is preparing to invest in various businesses which may develop from the ongoing research by NASA, the Japanese equivalent called JAXA and others. But he wants first to recover from his recent celestial adventure: returning to life with gravity has proved heavier than he'd expected, he said.

Maezawa, 46, blasted off in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft along with a Russian cosmonaut December 8, becoming the first self-paying tourist to visit the station since 2009.

He returned to earth after spending 12 days at the orbiting outpost, where he took videos of himself clowning around in weightlessness, shaping water droplets into bubbles, and punting a golf ball drifting toward a flag in the spacecraft.

The clips, taken by astronaut Yozo Hirano, who accompanied Maezawa, have been posted on YouTube, drawing millions of views.

He tweeted “uchyu nau,” or “space now,” in the style Japanese often use on the popular social media to relay what they're up to, such as “partying now,” or “dinner now.”

“Here is what I really wanted say. My first tweet from space,” said the post following one with a photo of him wearing a T-shirt and shorts, floating cross-legged in a meditation pose.

He said he would like to tweet “moon now” next. He has booked an orbit around the moon aboard Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Starship, scheduled in the next few years, possibly as early as next year.

“I don't know when exactly I should tweet that,” he said, as he wouldn't be landing on the moon. “Maybe when we get to the back side of the moon.”

Maezawa has more than 11 million Twitter followers and has emerged as a flamboyant celebrity known for a free-wheeling managerial style that's rare in Japan's conformist, staid business world.

He ran an import CD business and played in a rock band before starting an online fashion business in 1998. Famous for dating movie stars, Maezawa has been both admired and ridiculed for his lavish purchases, including a Stradivarius violin and artworks by Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol.

In 2019, Maezawa resigned as CEO of e-commerce company Zozo to devote his time to space travel, selling his business to Yahoo Japan. Forbes magazine estimates his wealth at $1.9 billion (roughly Rs. 14,120 crore).

How much Maezawa paid for his voyage has been the topic of much speculation and skepticism. Reports put the price tag at more than $80 million (roughly Rs. 595 crore). Maezawa declined again to disclose the cost.

But he said living in space has him appreciating the everyday more: the wind, the changing seasons, smells, and sushi.

Maezawa hopes that one day the world's leaders could make that same trip. Planet Earth is “100 times more beautiful” than any photo he had ever seen, he said, and so maybe they would also realize the importance of working together.

“That is my dream,” he said.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Yusaku Maezawa, ISS, NASA
Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days Sale Begins With Discounts on OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, More

Related Stories

'Space Now': Japan Tycoon Yusaku Maezawa Returns From ISS With Business Dreams
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Price in India Slashed on Flipkart, Amazon
  2. Vivo V23 Pro First Impressions: This Slim Mid-Ranger Packs a Punch
  3. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Price Tipped, Camera Specifications Teased
  5. Wordle Has Taken the Internet by Storm: Here's How to Play
  6. Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Budget Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Debuts in India
  7. Vivo V23 5G Series Price in India Tipped by Retailer Listing
  8. BSNL Offering 5GB of Free Data to Users Coming From an Existing Network
  9. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G With 120W Fast Charging Goes Official in India
  10. Realme GT 2 Pro BIS Certification Hints at Upcoming India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days Sale Begins With Discounts on OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, More
  2. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Price in India Slashed on Flipkart, Amazon: All You Need to Know
  3. Realme GT 2 Pro Bags BIS Certification, India Launch Expected Soon
  4. PUBG: New State Teases Rimac Nevera Hypercar as Upcoming In-Game Vehicle
  5. Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Budget Smartwatch With 30 Sports Modes, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Chrome OS 97 With Updated Gallery App, Improved Accessibility Starts Rolling Out
  7. AMC Theatres on Track to Accept Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Crypto Payments by Q1 2022, Says CEO
  8. Google ‘Pipit’ Foldable Phone Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing; May Come With Tensor SoC, 12GB RAM
  9. In a First, Astronomers Watch a Giant Red Star Explode Violently in Real Time
  10. China Bans Most Exclusive Copyright Deals for Digital Music Platforms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com