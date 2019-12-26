Technology News
loading

Solar Eclipse 2019: 10 Great Photos Taken During the Eclipse Today

Today’s solar eclipse began at 07:59 am IST and was visible in parts of Asia, Africa, and Australasia.

By | Updated: 26 December 2019 19:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Solar Eclipse 2019: 10 Great Photos Taken During the Eclipse Today

Photo Credit: NASA/ Hinode/ XRT

Next annular solar eclipse will take place on June 21, 2020

Highlights
  • This was the last solar eclipse of the year
  • It was an annular solar eclipse
  • It was visible in many parts of Asia

2019 is coming to an end and we close the year with an annular solar eclipse. For those of you who don't know, a solar eclipse occurs when the moon is positioned between the sun and the earth, which results in parts of the earth covered in the shadow of the moon. Now as we mentioned above, today saw an annular solar eclipse and not a total solar eclipse, which means during this phenomenon the moon is not able to cover the entire sun due to its huge distance away from the earth. This results in a visible ring of fire or an annulus around the moon.

As the final solar eclipse of 2019 has already become history, we won't talk about the regions where it was best visible or the time when it started and ended. Instead, we have compiled some of the best photos that people took of this annular solar eclipse around the world.

10 great photos of solar eclipse 2019

Many people around the world took photos of today's solar eclipse, however, in this article, we are listing out 10 photos that we feel were the absolute best. Let's get started:

1. This photo was taken in Wan Twin, Myanmar, shows the sun partially covered by the moon.

1 afp afp

Photo Credit: Ye Aung Thu/ AFP

2. This photo was taken in Singapore, shows the ring of fire after the moon had totally covered the sun.

2 afp afp

Photo Credit: Louis Kwok/ AFP

3. This photo was taken in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and shows a man standing in the desert witnessing the annular solar eclipse.

3 instagram instagram

Photo Credit: Instagram/ @khd_uae

4. This photo was taken at the Gaden monastery in a Tibetan colony in Teginkoppa, which is 50km south of Dharwad in Karnataka. In this picture, a group of monks are witnessing the solar eclipse through eclipse glasses.

4 afp afp

Photo Credit: Rakesh Nagar/ AFP

5. This photo was taken in Dubai, UAE, was clicked 07:30am in the morning.

5 instagram instagram

Photo Credit: Instagram/ @nickarundeldubai

6. This photo was taken in Islamabad, Pakistan, and shows a person looking at the solar eclipse through an x-ray report sheet.

6 afp afp

Photo Credit: Aamir Quereshi/ AFP

7. This photo was taken in Dindigul, and shows a view from in between the leaves where the moon has covered the sun resulting in a perfect ring of fire.

7 afp afp

Photo Credit: Arun Sankar/ AFP

8. This photo was taken in Indonesia, where a person is setting up equipment to witness the annular solar eclipse.

8 afp afp

Photo Credit: Instagram/ @suwandicphoto

9. This photo was taken in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, shows a child looking at the solar eclipse through eclipse glasses.

9 afp afp

Photo Credit: Chaideer Mahyuddin/ AFP

10. This photo was taken in Surabaya, Indonesia, shows people praying during the eclipse inside a mosque.

10 afp afp

Photo Credit: Juni Kriswanto/ AFP

So, these were some of the best photos in our opinion that were taken during this annular solar eclipse. And just in case if you missed this one, be sure to catch the next solar eclipse if you can. That will take place on June 21, 2020. Also, here is the complete list of solar eclipses that are about to take place in the 21st century.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Solar Eclipse 2019, Annular Solar Eclipse 2019
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
LG to Showcase webOS Auto at CES 2020, a Competitor to Android Auto and Apple Car Play

Related Stories

Solar Eclipse 2019: 10 Great Photos Taken During the Eclipse Today
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, 5G Support Launched
  2. Check Out These Great Photos Taken During Today’s Solar Eclipse
  3. Here Are the Over 200 Indian Originals Released in 2019
  4. Indian Mobile Subscribers Have Already Used 55 Million TB Data in 2019: TRAI
  5. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 8 Now on Open Sale in India
  6. Sony Said to Be Using Hole-Punch Display in Upcoming Xperia Smartphone
  7. Realme X50 5G ‘Polar’ Colour Option Teased in New Render
  8. The 10 Most Popular Mobile Phones of 2019
#Latest Stories
  1. LG to Showcase webOS Auto at CES 2020, a Competitor to Android Auto and Apple Car Play
  2. 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse Wows Skywatchers Across Asia
  3. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 8 Now on Open Sale in India: Check Price, Specifications, More
  4. Indian Mobile Users Have Already Consumed 55 Million Terabytes of Data This Year: TRAI
  5. Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 27,990: Report
  6. Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Dual-Mode 5G Support, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Free Wi-Fi to All Villages Connected via BharatNet Till March 2020: Prasad
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31 Purported Listing Shows Up on Geekbench, Key Specifications Tipped
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro Purported Listing Pops Up on Certification Site, Dual-Mode 5G Connectivity Tipped
  10. Lenovo to Launch Gaming Phone Under Legion Brand, Sets Up Dedicated Social Media Account
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.