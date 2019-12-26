2019 is coming to an end and we close the year with an annular solar eclipse. For those of you who don't know, a solar eclipse occurs when the moon is positioned between the sun and the earth, which results in parts of the earth covered in the shadow of the moon. Now as we mentioned above, today saw an annular solar eclipse and not a total solar eclipse, which means during this phenomenon the moon is not able to cover the entire sun due to its huge distance away from the earth. This results in a visible ring of fire or an annulus around the moon.

As the final solar eclipse of 2019 has already become history, we won't talk about the regions where it was best visible or the time when it started and ended. Instead, we have compiled some of the best photos that people took of this annular solar eclipse around the world.

10 great photos of solar eclipse 2019

Many people around the world took photos of today's solar eclipse, however, in this article, we are listing out 10 photos that we feel were the absolute best. Let's get started:

1. This photo was taken in Wan Twin, Myanmar, shows the sun partially covered by the moon.

Photo Credit: Ye Aung Thu/ AFP

2. This photo was taken in Singapore, shows the ring of fire after the moon had totally covered the sun.

Photo Credit: Louis Kwok/ AFP

3. This photo was taken in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and shows a man standing in the desert witnessing the annular solar eclipse.

Photo Credit: Instagram/ @khd_uae

4. This photo was taken at the Gaden monastery in a Tibetan colony in Teginkoppa, which is 50km south of Dharwad in Karnataka. In this picture, a group of monks are witnessing the solar eclipse through eclipse glasses.

Photo Credit: Rakesh Nagar/ AFP

5. This photo was taken in Dubai, UAE, was clicked 07:30am in the morning.

Photo Credit: Instagram/ @nickarundeldubai

6. This photo was taken in Islamabad, Pakistan, and shows a person looking at the solar eclipse through an x-ray report sheet.

Photo Credit: Aamir Quereshi/ AFP

7. This photo was taken in Dindigul, and shows a view from in between the leaves where the moon has covered the sun resulting in a perfect ring of fire.

Photo Credit: Arun Sankar/ AFP

8. This photo was taken in Indonesia, where a person is setting up equipment to witness the annular solar eclipse.

Photo Credit: Instagram/ @suwandicphoto

9. This photo was taken in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, shows a child looking at the solar eclipse through eclipse glasses.

Photo Credit: Chaideer Mahyuddin/ AFP

10. This photo was taken in Surabaya, Indonesia, shows people praying during the eclipse inside a mosque.

Photo Credit: Juni Kriswanto/ AFP

So, these were some of the best photos in our opinion that were taken during this annular solar eclipse. And just in case if you missed this one, be sure to catch the next solar eclipse if you can. That will take place on June 21, 2020. Also, here is the complete list of solar eclipses that are about to take place in the 21st century.