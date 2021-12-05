Technology News
loading

Nature’s Radio: Listening to Birds Singing to My Microphone

After you record a bird's song, you can upload it on apps like eBird for others to listen to it as well.

By Puja Sharma | Updated: 5 December 2021 09:00 IST
Nature’s Radio: Listening to Birds Singing to My Microphone

Photo Credit: Debanjan Sarkar

Researchers capturing bird sounds with equipment like a parabolic reflector and shotgun mic

As an ardent birder, nothing gives me more joy than the simple act of cleaning my binoculars (‘bins' in birder slang). A clean pair of ‘bins' is the most indispensable tool that a birder needs to spot and observe birds doing what they naturally do. Bird-watching or ‘birding' is watching and observing birds and their behaviours in their natural habitats. In other words, all birders like to watch birds, or ‘go birding', or simply, ‘bird'. Birding, as an activity, includes watching or admiring birds, photographing or filming them, counting or listing them, or sound-recording their vocalisations, or all of the above!

Birds, on the other hand, like to sing, flock, feed, preen, migrate, or breed, in no particular order, among other every day chores or seasonal tasks. So, it's safe to say that birders like to bird and birds like to sing – in the most general sense.

Well, what about birders who like listening to birds which sing? The early bird gets the worm and the early birder faces the music: literally. Bird music! The mesmerising experience of witnessing a gradual dawn breaking with the rapidly increasing crescendo of birds singing their dawn chorus, cheering and applauding the rising sun, can match no other.

For the uninitiated (or early risers), this can match no other natural morning alarm clock in the world! So, birds are not only enthralling to an average birder, but are also of functional utility to an average person, among other more compelling scientific reasons of the importance of birds and birdsong.

Birds are excellent ambassadors of our environment, and birdsong is one of the indicators of species diversity. From the addition of new species for the Indian Subcontinent using avian bioacoustics, to exploring the fascinating subject of vocal resemblance or mimicry between the calls of young parasitic cuckoos and that of their hosts or foster parents, to understanding bird taxonomy and bird distribution, bird sound-recording plays a key role in the larger puzzle of understanding birds and bird behaviours. It also contributes directly to the conservation efforts of natural habitats.

birding recording birding

Studying the calls made by birds can help with conversation efforts for wildlife.
Photo Credit: Debanjan Sarkar

Contributing to this endeavour of understanding birds and our biodiversity better, there is a small, albeit an increasing tribe of birders who particularly enjoy tuning into nature's radio of bird sounds. They don't have to switch channels to listen to the popular hits of the day, but only need to rely on tuning their ears and a bit of practice!

As they say, no excellence can be acquired without constant practice. And many of the best birds occur when a birder is not in much of a hurry! So with a bit of practice and time, any birder can become adept at identifying birds by their sounds.

The more you bird, the more you see, and the ‘birdier' it looks! Taking a snapshot with a camera helps capture a memory or a bird in a pretty photograph; to remember what it looks like, where it was found and what it was doing when it was found. So how do birders learn and memorise bird sounds? Well, the more you listen, the more you learn, and the louder it sounds!

Every bird has a vocal repertoire which is unique to the species, and while learning their respective ‘calls' or ‘songs' can be done by simply listening to or watching a bird vocalising, capturing their vocalisations by making an audio recording can be a far more effective way to attune yourself to the language of birds.

As an ardent bird sound-recordist, nothing gives me more joy than the simple act of pointing my microphone to a bird and pressing the record-button on my field sound-recorder, candidly interviewing and recording anything that it has to say or any squeak it chooses to utter! So what may be the most indispensible tool that a birder already has to get going with recording bird-sounds? Check your pocket: Your smartphone!

All you need to get started is by setting up recording apps for Android or iOS devices and using some smartphone recording tips to get going! Make sure to practice good field-recording techniques while birding and bird sound-recording; whether you're using a smartphone or a more advanced system this will go a long way in achieving quality results. And if you find yourself bitten by the sound-recording bug (or the proverbial bird?), consider investing in some dedicated recording equipment, including digital audio-recorders and microphones (a parabolic reflector or a shotgun mic), along with some accessories (windscreens, shockmounts etc.).

Since purchasing any piece of equipment or machinery of utility, from automobiles to home-appliances to camera lens or binoculars requires a bit of research, here's the latest audio-recording equipment review and specifications by Macaulay Library with a detailed analysis for the best options to consider.

All in all, remember the three bird sound-recording basics: find a bird that's singing, point your smartphone or microphone at it, and hit record! Don't forget to upload your recordings on eBird for the whole world to listen to your bird!

Puja is an ardent birder and bird sound-recordist (by ‘ardent' she actually means ‘crazy'). Being a bird-moth-flower-watcher/mountain-tree-star-gazer, she has absolutely no sense of time. You can listen to her bird sound-recordings on Macaulay Library or eBird. One of her recordings, amongst 30 recordings from around the world since 1929, got featured on Macaulay Library: One Million Recordings playlist on SoundCloud.

This series is an initiative by the Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF), under their programme 'Nature Communications' to encourage nature content in all Indian languages. To know more about birds and nature, Join The Flock.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on SpotifyGaanaJioSaavnGoogle PodcastsApple PodcastsAmazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NCF, ncf flock, Wildlife, binoculars, Microphones, Birding
Facebook Messenger Is Launching a Split Payments Feature for Users to Quickly Share Expenses
Bitcoin Price Down by a Fifth as Crypto Market Crash Sees $1 Billion Worth Liquidated

Related Stories

Nature’s Radio: Listening to Birds Singing to My Microphone
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Celebrates Pizza With a Unique Mini-Game: How to Play
  2. OnePlus Buds Z2 Price, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. Ethereum Whale 'Gimli' Adds 28 Billion SHIB to Portfolio
  4. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition December 6 India Restock Sold Out in a Minute
  5. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
  6. Google TV May Get Free Live TV Channels Soon
  7. Halo Infinite PC Performance Review: A Demanding Title
  8. Here's How You Can Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. Here’s How You Can Save iPhone Photos in JPG Format
  10. How to Use 2 WhatsApp Accounts on 1 Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. The Matrix Resurrections Final Trailer Wants Us to Remember What Is Real
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Renders Leak Before Official Announcement
  3. First Publicly-Available Official Maradona NFTs to Be Listed on EX Sports Marketplace
  4. Tecno Spark 8T India Launch to Be Soon, Teaser Reveals
  5. Google Pixel Watch Renders Spotted Online; Tip Bezel-Less Design, Key Features
  6. Xiaomi 11 LE Launch Date Tipped for December 9 in China
  7. Motorola Tipped to Launch 2 New Phones in India in Q1 2022, One of Them May Have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  8. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Deliveries to Begin From December 15, Says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
  9. Xiaomi 12 Lite, Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom Smartphones’ Alleged Specifications Surface Online
  10. Cryptocurrency Exchange Bitmart Allegedly Loses Nearly $200 Million-Worth Assets in Hack
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com