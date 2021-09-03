Technology News
loading

NASA Skywatching Tips: Pay Attention to the Night Sky This September, Interesting Things Are Happening

NASA says a clear view of the horizon will offer some spectacular planetary groupings in the first half of this month.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 3 September 2021 10:52 IST
NASA Skywatching Tips: Pay Attention to the Night Sky This September, Interesting Things Are Happening

Mercury will be longer above the horizon, before it sets, if you are viewing it from farther south

Highlights
  • A clear view of the horizon will offer spectacular planetary groupings
  • Mercury will be longer above the horizon, turn a little south for Venus
  • Between the two planets will be the bright star Spica

This month appears to be rewarding for skywatchers with a full range of binocular and telescopic sights in the offing. All through September, interesting cosmic events will take place and can be seen over the horizon, according to NASA. The space agency said in its monthly update astronomers and space enthusiasts will have to gear up early as Mercury, the smallest planet in the Solar System will appear low in the west briefly, about half an hour after the sunset. Because Mercury is so small, only slightly larger than Earth's Moon and so close to the Sun, it is very difficult to see it with the naked eye.

There's more. A clear view of the horizon will offer some spectacular planetary groupings in the first half of this month. Mercury will be longer above the horizon, before it sets, if you are viewing it from farther south. Once you have found Mercury, turn a little south for the much brighter Venus, which is also Earth's closest planetary neighbour. On the 9th and 10th, this pairing will be joined by the crescent Moon.

All this and more “skywatching tips” were shared by NASA in an Instagram post.

Between the two planets will be the bright star Spica. Two other bright stars that can be easily spotted early in the evening throughout September are the Arcturus, the brightest orange-coloured star in the northern sky, and Altair, the bright white-coloured star hanging right above Saturn all month. Altair rotates very fast, which has flattened it into an oval shape.

To easily find Arcturus in the night sky, first look for the Big Dipper aka “the Plough”, which is called the Saptarishi constellation in ancient Indian astronomy. Follow its arc, the handle, towards the south and the bright star there will be Arcturus.

“At only 37 light-years from our Solar System, Arcturus is the brightest star in the northern sky,” said NASA.

Compared to other stars, Arcturus moves very fast with respect to our Solar System. Before this interesting aspect about the motion of the star was discovered, it was thought that the positions of stars were fixed. Edmund Halley first figured out that the stars move around as independent objects.

On September 16, the Moon, Saturn, and Jupiter will be in a close approach. The September Equinox will happen on the 22nd of this month when the Sun will be exactly above Earth's equator, so night and day will be of the same duration.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Skywatching tips, mercury, Venus, Spica, Arcturus, Altair
Amazon Web Services Said to Proactively Remove More Content That Violates Rules
Apple Workers’ Complaints on Poor Management Being Investigated by US Labour Agency

Related Stories

NASA Skywatching Tips: Pay Attention to the Night Sky This September, Interesting Things Are Happening
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5
  2. Redmi 10 Prime With 90Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India
  3. WhatsApp Banned 3 Million Accounts in India in Less Than Two Months
  4. TRAI Says Minimum Broadband Speed Should Be 4 Times Faster
  5. Google’s New AI Tool Can Transform Poor Quality Photos Into High-Res Images
  6. Watch The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice Trailer
  7. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Seemingly Appears on an Apple TV+ Show
  8. Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Money Heist, Kota Factory, Sex Education, and More on Netflix in September
  10. Black Widow Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Pad India Launch Set for September 9 at 12:30pm via Virtual Event
  2. Reddit Said to Plan Hiring of Investment Bankers, Lawyers for US IPO
  3. Amazon-Branded TV to Roll Out in US by October After Nearly Two Years of Development: Report
  4. Bitcoin Adoption in El Salvador: Majority of People Don’t Want the Cryptocurrency, Poll Shows
  5. TRAI Orders Non-Discrimination in MNP Offers, Asks Telcos to Not Introduce Differential Tariffs
  6. Virgin Galactic to Launch Unity 23, Its First Commercial Research Mission, With Italian Air Force Soon
  7. Asus Zenbook, Vivobook, ProArt Studiobook, ExpertBook Series Laptops Get OLED Displays, Latest Intel/ AMD CPUs
  8. Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, AptX Adaptive Codec Support Launched in India
  9. Pirate Bay May Have Amassed $6 Million in Bitcoin Donations Since 2013: Report
  10. Redmi 10 Prime With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com