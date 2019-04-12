Technology News

Is Artificial Intelligence Intelligent? How Machine Learning Has Developed

, 12 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Is Artificial Intelligence Intelligent? How Machine Learning Has Developed

What makes artificial intelligence intelligent? Is it able to learn from errors or recognize, say, the letters of the alphabet in a set of random shapes like a human can?

These are some of the questions developers of AI ask. What began as sluggish programs on hulking machines has taken the form of code that anyone in a particular field could test out and manipulate to suit their needs.

Jae Ho Sohn, a radiologist at the University of California at San Francisco, is adapting and working with an AI algorithm to analyse thousands of positron emission tomography (PET) scans to search for early signs of Alzheimer's. The algorithm looks for irregular levels of glucose in the brain that may point to the disease years before its most severe symptoms appear.

Sohn's research is still developing, but with the early success of the algorithm to detect these subtle changes, AI may have an important role to come in the health industry.

While AI's practical applications continue to be evaluated, our understanding of natural intelligence and what makes for accurate pattern recognition is being studied as well. Jeff Hawkins, co-founder of Numenta, decided early on that if machines were to start behaving more intelligently, he was going to have to study the brain.

One of Hawkins' recent areas of focus in the brain is cortical columns, which are structural units in the neocortex of the brain where, it is theorised, models of the objects we encounter in the world are constructed and stored. Hawkins said that one of the key components to knowing about how the brain understands objects and recognises patterns is movement. The information we get from our senses as well as the location information of where we experience them over time is essential to our ability to recognize those patterns that define objects. Hawkins believes AI will continue to be limited in its emulation of the brain if we do not consider movement in the equation for intelligence.

© The Washington Post 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AI
Alibaba Founder Defends Overtime Work Culture as 'Huge Blessing'
TikTok Added Nearly 90 Million Indian Users in Q1 2019: Sensor Tower
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Is Artificial Intelligence Intelligent? How Machine Learning Has Developed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo V11
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A70 Price Revealed, India Listing Tips Launch Is Imminent
  2. Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Triple Camera Setup Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions
  4. Redmi Note 7 Series Sold Over 1 Million Units in India Since Launch
  5. Huawei Will be World’s Largest Smartphone Company by 2020 End: Richard Yu
  6. Google, Huawei Set to Pay Up to $400 to Affected Nexus 6P Owners
  7. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Gets Android Pie Update in India
  8. PUBG Mobile Subscriptions Show Tencent Doesn't Really Care About India
  9. Here Are the Best Offers From Amazon's Fab Phones Fest Sale
  10. Huawei MateBook E 2019 With 4G LTE Support, Snapdragon 850 Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.