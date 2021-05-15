Technology News
loading

When DNA Speaks of Nature — the Use of Genetic Data in Biodiversity Research

DNA is a recorded history of all life on Earth.

By Bharti D. K. and Jahnavi Joshi | Updated: 15 May 2021 09:32 IST
When DNA Speaks of Nature — the Use of Genetic Data in Biodiversity Research

Photo Credit: Pixabay

DNA analysis has been used to study things like population decline in gorilla

Highlights
  • Evolution is driven by changes to DNA
  • By studying DNA, scientists can study the relationships of all life
  • These tools have evolved tremendously over the years

The biodiversity we see around us is a product of millions of years of evolution on the earth. To understand how animals and plants have evolved or come to exist on this planet, one can make use of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) molecules that are present in cells of most living organisms. DNA provides biological instructions that are inherited from one generation to the next, also known as “the process of descent with modification”. The ability to use this record of history stored in DNA is an essential part of a biologist's toolkit. It allows us to understand the tree of life – the origin of species, the process of species formation, evolution of form and function, relationships between organisms and their response (evolutionary adaptations) to environmental change.

Certain mutations in genes, changes in DNA sequences, can translate to changes in proteins that they encode, giving rise to variants known as allozymes for enzymatic proteins. In the 1970s, researchers used allozyme analysis, which can detect protein variants using their electric charge, as a proxy to study genetic variation. By the 1980s, over a thousand animal species had been screened at tens of allozyme loci, which allowed comparisons across different groups. One study found that cheetahs in South Africa had very low genetic variation because of a drastic reduction in their population size in recent history. This loss of individuals and the consequent inbreeding among close relatives contributed to their low genetic diversity.

molecular ecology timeline jahnavi Molecular Biology

A timeline of
Photo Credit: Jahanavi Joshi

The development of Sanger sequencing in the late 1970s and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) in the mid 1980s revolutionized molecular biology by allowing us to make copies of DNA from small quantities of samples and determining the sequence of units forming the DNA sequence. Using these techniques to generate DNA sequences across multiple individuals and species allowed scientists to directly view the genetic material, detect mutations and thus measure genetic variation. In one of the earliest studies using DNA sequence data, researchers compared a single gene across species to build an evolutionary tree classifying living organisms into three broad groups. Since then, multiple genes and non-protein coding DNA sequences have been combined and analyzed to establish relationships between species. For example, a large global evolutionary tree of flowering plants has helped us understand the characteristics that helped some groups to expand across novel environments. DNA sequence data has been especially useful in identification of morphologically cryptic species, which cannot be differentiated based on their external appearance.

Apart from understanding the evolutionary relationships between different species, DNA sequences are also used to understand how genetic variation is geographically distributed within a species or closely related species. Starting from the 1970s and 80s, maternally inherited genes have been widely used in such studies. They have revealed, for example, that populations of several marine species diverged between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans with the closure of the Isthmus of Panama. Such sex-linked markers have also been used to study the social structure of animals, where they have shown that female humpback whales follow specific migration routes over generations that are different across ocean basins. In addition to using gene sequences, non-protein coding regions of DNA such as microsatellites, have been widely used to understand relationships between individuals within a species. A recent study looked at the effects of forest fragmentation on genetic connectivity of four mammals in central India using DNA obtained from fecal samples. Microsatellite data found that anthropogenic factors had varying impacts on species depending on their biology, with the largest impact on tigers, followed by leopards, sloth bears and jungle cats.

Rapid advances in sequencing technology now allow us to go beyond sequencing genes to sequencing large stretches of DNA across an organism's entire genetic material. These genomic approaches use parallel sequencing to generate hundreds of gigabases of DNA sequence data, that comes with analytical challenges related to high computational power and sophisticated mathematical models. Many of these techniques can also use trace amounts of DNA from the natural environment, which allows researchers to quickly survey the biodiversity of poorly studied regions and taxa. For example, thousands of DNA sequences from soil samples enabled scientists to estimate the invertebrate diversity of a remote island in New Zealand. High-resolution genome data can help researchers tell apart closely related species when traditional genetic markers fail, as has been done in cichlid fish in Lake Victoria, Africa. Technological advances have also allowed researchers to use poor quality DNA, as in the case of eastern lowland gorillas where old museum specimens helped scientists understand the genetic effects of severe population declines in recent history.

Bharti Dharapuram is a postdoctoral researcher at the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology. She is interested in processes driving patterns of species distribution and genetic diversity, especially in poorly studied terrestrial and marine invertebrates.

Jahnavi Joshi is an Assistant Professor at the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular biology, Hyderabad, India. She studies systematics, biogeography, diversification, and community assembly in Asian tropical forests primarily using arthropods as a model system.

This series is an initiative by the Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF), under their programme 'Nature Communications' to encourage nature content in all Indian languages. To know more about birds and nature, join The Flock.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Science, nature conservation foundation, ncf-flock, DNA
Realme 8 Price in India Slashed With Rs. 500 Discount, Now Starts at Rs. 14,499

Related Stories

When DNA Speaks of Nature — the Use of Genetic Data in Biodiversity Research
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 'If I Can Hodl, You Can Hodl': Dogecoin Millionaire Tells Investors
  2. All Your Questions Answered About WhatsApp's New Privacy Policy
  3. Google Pixel 6 Series Renders Show Striking New Design, Pixel Watch Surfaces
  4. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Goes Up for Pre-Registrations on This Date
  5. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  6. How to Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  7. Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G Review: OnePlus Nord Killer?
  8. Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  9. Redmi Watch First Impressions: Watch Out
  10. Jio Phone Users Get 300 Free Calling Minutes, Buy 1 Get 1 on Recharge
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk's Bitcoin Turnaround Pleases Some Tesla Investors
  2. China on Mars: Tianwen-1 Lands Successfully on Red Planet
  3. Samsung Blockchain Wallet Now Supports Third-Party Hardware Wallets
  4. Google Leads US Business Push to Preserve Work Permits for H-1B Spouses
  5. PS5 DualSense Controllers Launched in New Colourways Inspired by the Galaxy, Will Go on Sale Next Month
  6. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Specifications, Renders, Colour Options Surface Online
  7. Google Assistant Gets ‘Your Apps’ Settings Menu, More Colourful UI in The Works: Reports
  8. COVID-19 Bundle from Humble Offers Games, Books, Software for $20 to Raise Funds for Relief Work in India, Brazil
  9. Vivo Could Be Working on a Phone With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, Geekbench Listing Shows
  10. Why Does Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Season 1 Cost $465 Million?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com