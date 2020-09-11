Technology News
loading

COVID Robocop: The Droid That Reminds You to Wear Your Mask

The feature is an upgrade of Pepper, a 120 centimetre (47 inch) high robot with human-like features.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 September 2020 16:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
COVID Robocop: The Droid That Reminds You to Wear Your Mask

If the lower half of the face is uncovered, Pepper says, "You have to always wear a mask properly"

Highlights
  • The idea is to provide a friendly reminder, said Jonathan Boiria
  • SoftBank Robotics is the company behind Pepper
  • Pepper's camera scans the faces of people approaching it

Engineers have developed a robot that can detect whether people are wearing a mask to guard against COVID-19 and, if not, politely remind them to put one on.

The feature is an upgrade of Pepper, a 120 centimetre (47 inch) high robot with human-like features that is already in operation in some countries welcoming visitors to shops, exhibitions and other public spaces.

Pepper's camera scans the faces of people approaching it, and if it detects the lower half of their face is uncovered, it pronounces the phrase: "You have to always wear a mask properly."

If it sees that the visitor then puts on a mask, the robot follows up with the phrase: "Thank you for having put on your mask."

The idea is not to have a robot police whether people are wearing masks, but to provide a friendly reminder, said Jonathan Boiria, head of sales in Europe for SoftBank Robotics, the company behind Pepper.

"Shops have to assign people at the entrance, a lot of people, to ensure respect for the wearing of masks, and sometimes that is a stretch," Boiria told Reuters in Paris.

"A robot allows you to free up some people so they can focus on their normal tasks."

"We're all human. Sometimes I take off my mask when I get off the bus and I forget to put it back on when I arrive at the office. The robot provides a reminder. We can all get it wrong or forget."

© Thomson Reuters 2020
 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pepper, coronavirus, face mask, robot
Huawei MateBook 14 2020 With AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs, 2K Touch Display Launched: Price and Specifications
Android 11 Update to Reach Eligible Pixel Phones in India Next Week, Google Says

Related Stories

COVID Robocop: The Droid That Reminds You to Wear Your Mask
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  2. Moto G9 Plus With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions
  4. Jio Fiber Internet Speed Will Drop to 1Mbps if Users Cross Data Cap: Report
  5. Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones With Up to 12 Hours of Playtime Launched
  6. For PUBG Mobile Professional Players in India, It’s All Uncertainty Now
  7. BSNL Launches Rs. 49 Recharge Plan With 2GB Data, 28 Days Validity
  8. Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro With 14-Day Battery Life, 100+ Sports Modes Launched
  9. Oppo F17 Pro Review
  10. Oppo A32 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 9i Price in India, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. France Wants EU to Push Ahead With Digital Tax if Global Efforts Fail
  3. Android 11 Update to Reach Eligible Pixel Phones in India Next Week, Google Says
  4. LG Wing With Flip-Around Screen to Go on Sale Starting October 5: Report
  5. Huawei MateBook 14 2020 With AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs, 2K Touch Display Launched: Price and Specifications
  6. Zoom Rolls Out Two-Factor Authentication Feature: How to Enable it
  7. NASA Urges Private Companies to Gather Moon Rocks for It
  8. OnePlus Watch Rumoured to Sport a Circular Dial Design
  9. Jio Fiber to Restrict Broadband Speed to 1Mbps if Users Cross Data Cap: Report
  10. Realme 7 First Sale Saw More Than 1.8 Lakh Units Sold, Company Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com