Technology News
loading

Coronavirus: Tech Firms Using Big Data to Help Fight China Virus Outbreak

From heat maps to epidemic news, Chinese tech firms are helping fight the coronavirus outbreak.

By | Updated: 3 February 2020 13:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Coronavirus: Tech Firms Using Big Data to Help Fight China Virus Outbreak

Staying at home, one can learn the latest epidemic news via smartphone

Highlights
  • Unicom has set up a group-wide team of more than 100 experts
  • It experts to provide data analysis to the government
  • Yonyou has gathered more than 50,000 security protection suppliers

Chinese mobile operators and technology firms are supporting the tracking and prevention of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus with the help of big data.

Telecom giant China Unicom has set up a group-wide team of more than 100 big data technicians and experts to provide data analysis and intelligent applications to the government using algorithm models, Xinhua reported on Sunday.

It provides big data analysis reports on epidemic-related population flow to 31 provincial traffic and health departments.

GeTui, a smart data provider, has studied the number of people travelling from Wuhan, the hardest-hit city of the epidemic outbreak in central China, and released their distribution density in a heat map.

Fang Yi, CEO of GeTui, said the travellers from Wuhan were distributed across a wide range of rural areas, especially in Henan, Hunan and Sichuan provinces, according to the heat map.

An official document has asked for efforts to mobilise communities and village-level authorities to launch grid-based health management, tracking the health of residents with the help of big data and the public.

Yonyou, a software and cloud services company, has updated its cloud service platform, using the Internet of Things and big data technologies to connect the supply and demand of medical resources between medical enterprises and hospitals at the centre of the epidemic.

By Wednesday, the platform had released the demand for medical supplies of 30 hospitals, involving protective clothing, masks, goggles, surgical gowns and shoe covers.

Yonyou has gathered more than 50,000 security protection suppliers on its platform to provide corresponding supply channels with big data analysis, said the company.

From a heat map to a hospital map, from traffic information to epidemic news, Chinese technology firms have given full play to their advantages to provide the public with knowledge on the epidemic through big data mining.

Before going out, one can use the Baidu Map application to check the population density in business districts, hospitals and transportation hubs, in order to avoid crowded places, which is key to preventing and controlling the epidemic.

When medical treatment is necessary, one can check the list of nearby hospitals that have set up fever clinics using the Baidu Map or WeChat.

Staying at home, one can learn the latest epidemic news via smartphone. Epidemic information and protection knowledge collected with big data has been shared with nearly 80 million users every day through Toutiao, a popular news feed mobile app in China.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Novel Coronavirus, Unicom
Vivo V19 Series Pre-Booking Scheduled for February-End, Launch Set for March: Report
Quantum Tech Budget Proposal May Put India in Elite Global League

Related Stories

Coronavirus: Tech Firms Using Big Data to Help Fight China Virus Outbreak
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  2. iQoo 5G Phone Teased in India, Virat Kohli Could Be Using It Already
  3. Realme C3 Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  4. Samsung Galaxy A51 Goes on Sale Tonight in India via Online, Offline Stores
  5. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  6. Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
  7. Kabir Khan’s Miniseries, The Forgotten Army, Is Ruined by Being Bollywood
  8. Poco X2 Teaser Video Tips Design Similarities to Redmi K30 Ahead of Launch
  9. Realme C3 to Run Realme UI Upon Launch, Will Pack Helio G70 SoC
  10. UFS 3.1 Flash Storage Standard for Smartphones Announced With Improvements
#Latest Stories
  1. UFS 3.1 Flash Storage Standard Announced: Promises Improved Write Speeds, Lower Power Consumption
  2. Vivo V19 Series Pre-Booking Scheduled for February-End, Launch Set for March: Report
  3. Coronavirus: Twitter Bans Zero Hedge Over China Scientist Story
  4. Google Earth App Now Lets You Stargaze on Your Mobile Device
  5. MediaTek Helio G80 Octa-Core SoC With HyperEngine Technology Detailed Ahead of Launch
  6. iQoo 5G Phone Teased in India, Virat Kohli Could Be Using It Already
  7. Realme C3 to Run Realme UI Out-of-the-Box, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Confirmed
  8. Loki, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: First Look at Marvel Disney+ Series
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Leaked in Alleged Hands-on Video, Reveals an Uncomfortably Tall Display
  10. Coronavirus: Huawei, Chinese Chip Makers Keep Factories Humming Despite Outbreak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.