Technology News
loading

Robot Dog to Noodle Hats: Eight Quirky Ways Cities Are Encouraging Distancing

Here are eight unusual methods being used around the world to enforce coronavirus lockdown measures.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 May 2020 15:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Robot Dog to Noodle Hats: Eight Quirky Ways Cities Are Encouraging Distancing

A four-legged robot dog called SPOT patrols a park as it undergoes testing

Highlights
  • Singapore has enlisted a robot dog to remind people to keep distance
  • Panda toys are being brought in as dining companions in Thailand
  • Children are being taught distancing rules through a computer game

As many countries around the world relax their coronavirus lockdown measures, densely-packed cities face particular challenges in enforcing physical distancing rules.

Urban residents going out for shopping or daily exercise often struggle to keep the recommended distance apart from others - prompting authorities and traders to come up with some novel ways of enforcing the coronavirus lockdown guidance.

Here are eight unusual methods being used around the world:

* Singapore has enlisted a robot dog to remind people to keep their distance. The remote-controlled machine, named SPOT, politely asks passers-by in English to stay at least one metre (3 ft) apart, in line with the city-state's lockdown rules.

* Panda toys are being brought in as dining companions at a restaurant in Thai capital Bangkok, aiming to enforce social distancing by filling seats while also helping to ensure customers don't feel lonely.

* A German café handed out hats made of swimming pool noodle floats as a light-hearted stunt reminding customers to keep their distance in the northern city of Schwerin.

* Residents of one district in the Indian state of Kerala have been told to carry open umbrellas whenever they are outside. "Two opened umbrellas, not touching each other, will ensure minimum distance of one meter from one another," said the state's finance minister Thomas Isaac on Twitter.

* A wearable laser that beams a circle of light marking out the minimum safe distance was created by The Incredible Machine design studio in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, which shared instructions on how to build the device at home.

* Children are being taught distancing rules through a computer game where players battle to save lives by swerving others on a virtual street. A British professor behind the project was inspired by research showing games can influence real-life behaviour.

* Churches are embracing drive-in services to allow safely distanced worship in cities from the Unites States to South Korea, and the faithful were offered drive-thru confessions by a priest in Bowie city in the U.S. state of Maryland.

* Street artists are helping to spread distancing messages around the world, including a mural saying "Love is standing six feet apart" in the U.S. city of Santa Monica and an artwork of the cartoon characters Tom and Jerry in Rome in which a mask-wearing Jerry scolds Tom to stay back.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Coronavirus, COVID 19
Amazon Hit From All Sides as Crisis Highlights Growing Power

Related Stories

Robot Dog to Noodle Hats: Eight Quirky Ways Cities Are Encouraging Distancing
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Impressions
  2. Realme Narzo 10 Review
  3. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  4. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A11, Galaxy A41 Price Revealed
  6. Amazon Hit From All Sides as Crisis Highlights Growing Power
  7. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  8. Is Mi 10 an Expensive OnePlus 8 or a Budget S20 Ultra?
  9. Epic Games Store Crashes After Making GTA V Available for Free
  10. Jio Adds 30 Days Validity to ‘Work From Home’ Add-on Packs
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 10 Review
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Starts Receiving a New Update With April 2020 Android Security Patch
  3. Amazon Seeking to Resume French Operations From May 19
  4. Google Facing Onslaught of Antitrust Cases in US: Report
  5. Amazon Says 'Appropriate' Executive to Be Available, as US Panel Calls on Bezos to Testify
  6. China Tells US to Stop 'Unreasonable Suppression' of Huawei
  7. Samsung Galaxy A11, Galaxy A41 Price Revealed
  8. OnePlus Rumoured to Launch Its First True Wireless Earbuds in July, May Look Similar to AirPods
  9. Realme 2 Pro Starts Receiving Update With May 2020 Android Security Patch
  10. Redmi Chief Lu Weibing Teases a New ‘Super Performance’ Smartphone That Could Arrive Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com