Technology News
loading

How to Prepare for Coronavirus: What You Should Buy — and What You Really Shouldn't

No, you don't need a face mask right now.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 3 March 2020 10:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
How to Prepare for Coronavirus: What You Should Buy — and What You Really Shouldn't

Experts say wearing a face mask cannot guarantee protection from coronavirus

Highlights
  • Coronavirus led COVID-19 illness is spreading across the world
  • Two new confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in India yesterday
  • Staying calm and not hoarding essential supplies is very important

The COVID-19 coronavirus (SARS-CoV2) outbreak which began in Wuhan, China earlier this year has now spread across the globe, including two new cases that were confirmed in India on Monday. As of today, there have been more than 89,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus around the world, with more than 3,000 deaths. While there's no vaccine for COVID-19 right now, there are several ways you can prepare yourself if an outbreak occurs around your area. However, panicking and hoarding essential medical supplies is the last thing anyone wants you to do right now.

Should I buy a mask and start wearing it?

Well, no. Unless you work in health care, have someone in your home who is infected with the coronavirus, or you're Batman, there's absolutely no need for you to wear a mask. For starters, a mask cannot guarantee complete protection from COVID-19 causing novel coronavirus, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC claims face masks can only offer limited protection from respiratory illnesses like the coronavirus. Surgical masks won't protect you against COVID-19 illness, unless you're sick and are trying to prevent others from getting infected. A lot of people are buying and hoarding face masks around the world, leading to supply constraints for the people who may actually need them.

Hoarding essential medical supplies at this point in time, when the coronavirus outbreak is spreading all over, seems like a colossal waste of money and time. Healthcare officials and other government agencies working to monitor the situation might need those face masks and other supplies, the ones you may keep stored in a cupboard.

But what about those N95 respirator masks?

Buying an N95 respirator mask is getting popular, thanks to the growing fear of the coronavirus. A mask certified as N95 can filter out around 95 percent of airborne particles, which sounds good enough to filter out coronaviruses. But the N95 respirator mask will only offer complete protection if it's tightly sealed to your face. Still, a lot of experts feel these aren't completely foolproof. The US Surgeon General took to Twitter, saying, "Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!". He clarified that masks are "NOT effective" in preventing the general population from catching the coronavirus. Hoarding masks means healthcare providers aren't able to get face masks when they're the ones who need them while caring for patients.

On top of all this, if you do wear a mask, it should fit perfectly in order to offer any real protection.

Also, a lot of online listings claim to sell N95 face masks but not all of them may be truly N95 face masks. And there's absolutely no way you could be sure, except if the mask is being manufactured by a reputed brand such as 3M. But if you're in a high-risk zone or you're taking care of someone infected with COVID-19, you should buy and wear one.

How can I prepare for the inevitable coronavirus outbreak?

The first, and most important, thing is to remain calm. You may not need to buy anything special to brace for the novel coronavirus. The crucial thing right now, for everyone, is to just stay calm and stay updated with what's happening around you. Don't let emotions or fear drive you to shop for unnecessary things or do anything irrational.

WHO recommends washing your hands with soap and water. Almost everyone reading this probably has soap, and water supply at their house. If you don't, you know what to do now. Covering your nose and mouth when you sneeze is the next thing you should be doing. If you feel sick, don't go to work, and stay at home as much as possible.

The CDC also recommends that you do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth. You should clean the objects and surfaces that you touch during the day. You can use a regular household disinfectant for that.

You don't need to wear surgical or exam gloves either since those will still get dirty and still end up passing an infection. If you wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds regularly, you'll be just fine. This doesn't just apply to the novel coronavirus, it's basic hygiene which should be followed regularly too.

What should I buy to brace for the coronavirus outbreak?

If you're still keen on buying something to stay content, you could still get yourself a normal supply of soap, household disinfectants, nasal decongestants, and anti-inflammatory drugs. While hand sanitizers are a hot-favorite amongst consumers, they won't offer complete protection from the novel coronavirus, not as much as regular soap-and-water hand washes.

In case you're living in an area with several confirmed cases of the COVID-19 illness, you could also go a step further and prepare an emergency kit or a first-aid box consisting of basic first-aid tools, flashlights, a decent blanket, a mobile power bank (best power banks), and an extra set of clothes. Here are some of the most popular items you can buy on Amazon for building an emergency kit: a first-aid storage box, an emergency flashlight, a blanket, and household disinfectant.

If it comes down to this, you should also prepare to stay indoors for a longer time, and ensure you've got enough supplies in the house. While staying prepared makes sense, always remember, staying calm doesn't cost anything and can still help you.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Coronavirus, Covid-19, Coronavirus in India, Coronavirus guide, WHO, CDC, N95 Face Mask
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Vivo Nex 3S 5G Launch on March 10, Expected to Be an Upgrade to Nex 3 5G

Related Stories

How to Prepare for Coronavirus: What You Should Buy — and What You Really Shouldn't
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Series to Launch in India on March 12: What You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus Teases a Special Unveiling for March 3
  3. Hyderabad Techie With Coronavirus Came in Contact With at Least 80 People
  4. Oppo Brings Enco Free, Enco W31 Wireless Headphones to India
  5. Infinix S5 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launching in India on March 6
  6. Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  7. Samsung Launches Its Latest Galaxy Book Ion Notebook in China
  8. Apple to Pay Up to $500 Million to Settle US Lawsuit Over Slow iPhones
  9. Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Dual Hole-Punch Selfie Camera Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. ‘Netflix Is a Joke Fest’ Dates, Line-Up Announced With Vir Das, Kevin Hart, Dozens More
  2. Samsung Galaxy Book Ion Arrives in China: All You Need to Know, From Price to Release Date and Specifications
  3. OnePlus Set March 3 as Date to Unveil a Special Project, May Be a Concept Device
  4. Redmi Note 9 Series to Launch in India on March 12, Quad Rear Camera Setup Teased by Xiaomi
  5. Vivo Nex 3S 5G Launch on March 10, Expected to Be an Upgrade to Nex 3 5G
  6. Facebook Pulls Out of South by Southwest Festival Over Coronavirus Fears
  7. Hyderabad Techie With Coronavirus Came in Contact With at Least 80 People
  8. Apple to Pay Up to $500 Million to Settle US Lawsuit Over Slow iPhones
  9. Documents Show Huawei Role in Shipping Prohibited US Gear to Iran
  10. Nubia Red Magic 5G Active Fan Cooling Solution Explained by CEO Ni Fei
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.