Technology News
loading

Barney the Swiss Robot Bartender Ready to Serve Up Dozens of Cocktails, Will Take Orders via Phones

Barney can mix 16 different spirits and eight different sodas for customers who place their orders via their mobile phones.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 April 2021 16:04 IST
Barney the Swiss Robot Bartender Ready to Serve Up Dozens of Cocktails, Will Take Orders via Phones

Barney, who can disinfect his own robotic arm, tells customers drink is ready via a large video display

Highlights
  • A barista version making different coffees has also been developed
  • Both versions can be loaded up with conversations
  • Each model costs around CHF 120,000 (roughly Rs. 98 lakhs)

Barney is a bit different from your usual Swiss bartender. He is fully automated, mixes dozens of cocktails, and even makes terrible jokes.

Developer F & P Robotics says it is seeing rising interest in "The Barney Bar" and hopes it will be a hit among hotels, bars, and shopping centres looking to reduce human contact during and after the coronavirus pandemic.

Barney can mix 16 different spirits and eight different sodas for customers who place their orders via their mobile phones, as well as offering beer and prosecco. The robot, who can disinfect his own robotic arm, tells them their drink is ready via a large video display above the bar.

A barista version making different coffees has also been developed. Both versions can be loaded up with conversations, so Barney can make "jokes" about being offered a role in the latest Terminator film, for example.

"We are getting quite a bit of interest," Chief Sales Officer Gery Colombo told Reuters. "We think Barney can be a fun attraction, that can bring people to a bar because he's constantly moving and is so different."

Although the expected clientele, restaurants, and hotels, were initially not in spending mood because of the crisis, the situation is slowly changing, Colombo said. Each model costs around CHF 120,000 (roughly Rs. 98 lakhs).

"We are getting double the amount of enquiries compared with last year. It could definitely be an advantage for customers who want a barman who can work 24 hours a day, can serve exactly the drinks customers want while also reducing human contact," he said.

The Zurich company, which makes the robot and its operating software, has so far sold robots to China and Oman, where a mocktail-making robot works in a shopping mall.

Other companies in Europe and Asia are also working on robot bartenders, but it's unclear whether they will eventually replace the human bartender.

"We can't say what the gastronomy industry will look like in a few years, but we are convinced robotics will play a part," said Colombo.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Barney
Elon Musk Confirms He Was Rejected by Netscape in 1995 in Reply to Twitter User

Related Stories

Barney the Swiss Robot Bartender Ready to Serve Up Dozens of Cocktails, Will Take Orders via Phones
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Money Heist Season 5, The Witcher Season 2 Slated for Second Half of 2021
  2. Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) Launched in India
  3. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  4. The Best Thriller Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  5. OnePlus Watch Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  6. Discord Said to End Sale Talks With Microsoft, Plans to Be Standalone Company
  7. The Best Crime Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  8. Sony Bravia X75 Ultra-HD HDR Smart Android TV Series Launched in India
  9. COVID-19 Vaccination for 18+ Aged Indians Begins May 1: How to Register
  10. Moto G20 Specifications Leak Tips Camera Details, Android 11
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox Live Gold Membership Requirement Removed for Free-to-Play Multiplayer Games
  2. Elon Musk Confirms He Was Rejected by Netscape in 1995 in Reply to Twitter User
  3. TikTok Faces Privacy Lawsuit on Behalf of Millions of Children in UK, Europe
  4. Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold India, Global Launch Tipped as Foldable Phone Spotted on IMEI Database
  5. Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow Colour Variant Launched in India, Realme X7 Max Teased
  6. Acer Spin 7 Refreshed With 5G Connectivity, 14-Inch Touchscreen Display, Multi-Day Battery in India
  7. Google Turmoil Exposes Cracks Long in Making for Top AI Watchdog
  8. Artificial Intelligence Faces Stringent Draft Rules From European Commission, Civil Rights Groups Fret
  9. Apple Supplier Quanta Says No Business Impact From REvil Ransomware Attack
  10. COVID-19 Assistance: Facebook, WhatsApp Groups to Check Out if You Need Support for Plasma, Beds, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com