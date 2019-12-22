Technology News
loading

Winter Solstice 2019: What Is Winter Solstice, When Is It, and Everything Else You Need to Know

The actual moment of the winter solstice will occur around 9.49am in India tomorrow.

By | Updated: 22 December 2019 09:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Winter Solstice 2019: What Is Winter Solstice, When Is It, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Winter solstice essentially occurs when the Sun is at its most southerly point

Highlights
  • Symbolically, winter solstice is marked as death and rebirth of the Sun
  • It occurs when the Earth pole has its maximum tilt away from the Sun
  • This year, winter solstice will be on December 22

Winter solstice 2019 is essentially the day that marks the arrival of winter, and it also is the shortest day of the year with the fewest daylight hours in the northern hemisphere. This year winter solstice will be on December 22, and the actual moment of the solstice will occur around 9.49am in India. In different parts of the region, the winter solstice will begin at different times, and it essentially occurs when the Sun is at its most southerly point. In the southern hemisphere however, it marks as the longest day, and is considered to be the start of summer.

What is the winter solstice?

The word solstice comes from Latin words sol and sistere, and sol means ‘sun', while sister means ‘to stand still. This means, that before and after the solstice, the Sun appears as if it isn't moving in its path, and its noon elevation is the slightest. Winter solstice essentially occurs when the Earth pole has its maximum tilt away from the Sun. It happens two times in a year – once in the northern hemisphere and once in the southern hemisphere. As mentioned, it is also considered as the shortest day of the year for that hemisphere, and marks the beginning of winter. At this time, the Sun is at its most southerly point. Symbolically, it is marked as the death and rebirth of the Sun.

When is the winter solstice 2019?

This year, winter solstice will be on December 22. The actual moment of the solstice will occur around 9.49am in India. According to Time and Date, this day is 3 hours, 39 minutes shorter than on June solstice. In the US, the actual moment of solstice will occur December 21 at 11:19pm EST. Most people like to the focus on the solstice day, and is recognised in many regions as a festival or a holiday. As mentioned, winter solstice is considered to be the shortest day and the longest night of the year, in that hemisphere, and after that, the days start to become longer, and nights start to get shorter. When summer solstice occurs, the daylight hours is at its peak, and the dark hours are the shortest.

How can I see the winter solstice 2019?

You can see a few signs around you, for instance, the length of day time will reduce where dawns are late and sunsets are early.You will also notice the low arc of the suc across the sky above you, especially at noon, when the sun appears low in the sky. Your noontime shadow should also be the longest on that day. Folks living in the southern hemisphere should see the shortest noontime shadow.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Winter Solstice 2019, winter solstice, Winter Solstice Time
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Vivo Sends Out MWC 2020 Invites, February 23 Launch Event Confirmed
Poco F2 to Launch in 2020, Pocophone Chief Alvin Tse Hints
Honor Smartphones
Winter Solstice 2019: What Is Winter Solstice, When Is It, and Everything Else You Need to Know
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Phones of 2019: The Budget Smartphones We Loved This Year
  2. Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11+, Galaxy S11e: Everything We Know So Far
  3. Vodafone Launches 4 New Prepaid Plans: Check Pricing, Validity, and More
  4. Flipkart Year End Sale Begins: Redmi 8, Realme 5 Pro Discounts and Other Offers
  5. Apple Opens Lucrative Bug Bounty Programme, With Top Payout of $1 Million
  6. Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which One to Buy?
  7. Oppo A91, Oppo A8 Phones Launched: Check Price, Specifications, and Features
  8. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  9. Realme X50 5G Teased to Support Enhanced VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Tech
  10. Realme XT, Realme C2 Updates Bring Dark Mode Toggle, December Security Patch
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Says Group Used AI-Generated Images to Push Pro-Trump Messages
  2. Apple Opens Lucrative Bug Bounty Programme to the Public, Details Rules
  3. Twitter Advises Users to Update Android App, Fixes Serious Security Vulnerability
  4. Poco F2 to Launch in 2020, Pocophone Chief Alvin Tse Hints
  5. Vivo Sends Out MWC 2020 Invites, February 23 Launch Event Confirmed
  6. Flipkart Year End Sale: Top Mobile, Laptop, Gadget Offers Including Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 5 Pro, MacBook Air, and More
  7. Huawei P40 Pro to Offer 10x Optical Zoom With Periscope Camera: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Realme Winter Sale: Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to Go on Sale, Realme 5 Pro, Other Phones Get Discounts
  9. India Leads the World in Internet Shutdowns
  10. Boeing's Starliner Astronaut Capsule Fails Key Test to Reach Space Station
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.