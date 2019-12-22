The word solstice comes from Latin words sol and sistere, and sol means ‘sun', while sister means ‘to stand still. This means, that before and after the solstice, the Sun appears as if it isn't moving in its path, and its noon elevation is the slightest. Winter solstice essentially occurs when the Earth pole has its maximum tilt away from the Sun. It happens two times in a year – once in the northern hemisphere and once in the southern hemisphere. As mentioned, it is also considered as the shortest day of the year for that hemisphere, and marks the beginning of winter. At this time, the Sun is at its most southerly point. Symbolically, it is marked as the death and rebirth of the Sun.