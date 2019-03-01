Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Phones to Ship With Pre-Applied Screen Protectors

01 March 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10 Phones to Ship With Pre-Applied Screen Protectors

The screen protector is not covered under warranty

Highlights

  • The screen protector has been manufactured by Samsung
  • There's no warranty on the screen protector
  • It can be bought separately for $29.99

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ can do a lot of great things, but it seems that they do tend to have an issue with third-party screen protectors. Due to the way the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner works, any additional layer over the screen may cause issues or non-readings. To fix this, Samsung has announced that the retail units of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will be shipping with a pre-applied screen protector - one with a cutout in place of the fingerprint scanner.

The screen protector has been manufactured by Samsung and as per its notice, the protector will be pre-applied on all "global subsidiaries and for all variants of Galaxy S10." Though it was earlier reported that the screen guard will come with a three-month warranty, Samsung has updated it's post to explicitly mention that it's not covered under warranty.

Other bundled accessories however, including the Travel Adapter, USB Connector, and AKG headset are protected under the 1-year warranty that comes with the purchase of the phone. Interestingly our review unit didn't have the screen protector pre-applied, or even a separate one in the box, which is clearly evident in our Samsung Galaxy S10+ unboxing video below. However, this is likely to change by the time the units go on sale at retail.

 

What makes this pre-applied screen guard so special is that it comes with a circular cut-out right at the position where you use the fingerprint scanner. This is to ensure that there's no interference with the ultrasonic sensor placed in the phone for biometric scanning.

Samsung also mentioned that it's offering replacement screen protectors across all Galaxy S10 variants at an MSRP of $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,130).

Is Samsung Galaxy S10+ the best Android flagship overall? Are Samsung Galaxy Buds the best truly wireless headphones in India? We discussed these things on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10 Phones to Ship With Pre-Applied Screen Protectors
