When Will Fortnite Come to Android?

 
, 03 April 2018
In this episode of Transition, Gadgets 360’s gaming podcast we decided to ask you, the community what questions you’d like us to answer. From hot topics like a possible Fortnite Android release date to timeless queries like the best way to get games cheap in India, we examine what you need to know and try to explain the best way forward.

While most questions revolved around buying advice — particularly around 4K consoles like the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, some of our listeners picked our brains on our thoughts of the games industry in India. It’s an apt question given the effect Jio has had on data and consumption for screens both big and small. Others, like trying to figure out the best way to play PC games on a portable, handheld device (read: not a laptop) should hopefully give you ways to play that you may have not thought of possible previously.

And that’s not all, in this episode we also tackle pressing concerns like the best HD TV for gaming under Rs. 10,000, what’s the best way to play games at 4K 60fps, Ace Combat 7 and its possible PC release and more.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Comments

