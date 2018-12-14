NDTV Gadgets360.com

Is ZenFone Max Pro M2 the Ultimate Redmi Note 6 Pro Killer?

, 14 December 2018
Is ZenFone Max Pro M2 the Ultimate Redmi Note 6 Pro Killer?

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 promises a lot. It has powerful specs at a really low price, and it takes on the Redmi Note 6 Pro, which is an incredibly popular smartphone in that price range. This means that the ZenFone Max Pro M2 is a phone that has a lot of expectations from people, but will it be able to meet them? Reviewer Aditya Shenoy joins host Pranay Parab to discuss. We begin this episode by talking about the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 price in India and how that compares against its predecessor. Then we look at the brand name confusion that Asus has created in India and talk about the different budget phones from Asus that are available in India. Then we talk about the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2's build quality and design. We highlight a couple of issues that you may not have considered. Then we discuss the display of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2. We look at everything you need to know about the ZenFone Max Pro M2.

Then we talk about the performance of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2. Here we look at how the smartphone performs while gaming and under heavy load via multitasking. We then look at how the ZenFone Max Pro M2's performance fares against its competitors, which includes the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, the Realme U1, and the Xiaomi Mi A2. Next, we talk about the cameras on the ZenFone Max Pro M2. Finally we talk about the battery life of the smartphone and compare it against the competition. 

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Is ZenFone Max Pro M2 the Ultimate Redmi Note 6 Pro Killer?
