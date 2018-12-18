NDTV Gadgets360.com

Is ZenFone Max M2 the Best Phone Under Rs. 10,000?

, 18 December 2018
Is ZenFone Max M2 the Best Phone Under Rs. 10,000?

ZenFone Max M2 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999

ZenFone Max M2 is a serious contender for the title of the best phone under Rs. 10,000. Reviews editor Jamshed Avari joins host Pranay Parab to talk about this phone. We begin this episode by talking about the ZenFone Max M2's price in India, which is what makes the phone interesting. We talk about the fact that Asus has a branding problem in India with the ZenFone Max M2, ZenFone Max Pro M1, and the ZenFone Max Pro M2 all at overlapping price points and how difficult it is to distinguish between these three phones just by looking at their names. Then we mention the build quality and the design of the ZenFone Max M2. Here we talk about the ports and the quality of the components used in the ZenFone Max M2. It's a sub-Rs. 10,000 smartphone, so does it feel premium? Jamshed answers that question. Then we talk about the software and how stock Android with a promise of quick updates adds to the experience. Then we look at the ZenFone Max M2 and how its camera holds up. Here we share our thoughts on various camera samples we have shot for the full review of the Asus ZenFone Max M2, and how its price in India should be taken into account before judging the quality of the photos.

Next we talk about the other specs of the Asus ZenFone Max M2, and look at the battery life it offers. In our video loop tests and real-world tests, the battery life of the ZenFone Max M2 was reasonably good, and we share the results with you on this episode. Once again, we mention the ZenFone Max M2 price in India and look at the competition which includes the Redmi 6, Honor 8C, and Realme U1. Here we share our thoughts on ZenFone Max M2 vs Redmi 6 vs Realme U1 vs Honor 8C as well, helping you make a buying decision. The base variant of the ZenFone Max M2 does emerge as a strong contender for the title of the best phone under Rs. 10,000 but does it win hands down? Listen to this episode to find out.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Orbital, Podcast, Zenfone Max M2
Xiaomi Play Smartphone Launch Officially Set for December 24
Is ZenFone Max M2 the Best Phone Under Rs. 10,000?
