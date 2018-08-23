NDTV Gadgets360.com

Poco F1 Looks Great Value for the Price, but Is There a Catch?

, 23 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Poco F1 Looks Great Value for the Price, but Is There a Catch?

The Xiaomi Poco F1's price in India is the biggest talking point in the smartphone industry right now and that means Orbital podcast is right here to answer all of your questions around that. The Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus are two more smartphones that have attracted a lot of interest and we discussed those two as well on this episode. Reviewers Aditya Shenoy and Shobhit Varma join host Pranay Parab to discuss these smartphones. We begin the episode by talking about the Poco F1, whose specifications read like those of a flagship smartphone while the price is decidedly mid-range. This means that the value proposition is fantastic, but is there a catch? We look at the potential pitfalls of this smartphone and the biggest one of these should be fairly obvious to everyone by now. Then we talk about the Poco F1's performance and its position in the Xiaomi lineup of smartphones. Here we explain why Xiaomi chose to go with a new brand name for this smartphone and why the company has been struggling in the premium segment so far. Then we talk about the Mi A2 and how the Poco F1 affects that smartphone.

The next segment of this episode is all about the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus. Here we discuss the build quality, the display, and how the software has been implemented on these two phones. Does stock Android really make the Nokia 6.1 Plus a great phone? Shobhit talks about this phone in detail to answer that question. Then we look at the burning question, who wins in the battle that is Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Mi A2? Having used both smartphones at length, Shobhit talks about the reasons why one of them is better, as Aditya adds a couple of useful points to the discussion. Finally, we wrap up the episode by sharing our wish list for Poco F1.

This episode of Orbital is brought to you by Goalwise.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Podcast, Orbital, Poco F1, Nokia 6.1 Plus
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Reigns: Game of Thrones for Android, iOS, and PC Announced
Vivo Nex
Poco F1 Looks Great Value for the Price, but Is There a Catch?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Blackberry Key 2
TRENDING
  1. Poco F1 First Impressions: The Most Affordable Phone With Snapdragon 845
  2. Xiaomi's Poco Launcher Available for Download for MIUI-Based Phones
  3. Nokia X7 Display Panel Leaked in Images, Tipped to Be the Phoenix Variant
  4. Vivo V11 Pro With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. Oppo A5 With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Realme 2 to Sport Snapdragon SoC, Teased to Be Available on Flipkart
  7. Everything New In Rainbow Six Siege Operation Grim Sky
  8. OnePlus 5, 5T Update Adds Project Treble for Faster Android Updates
  9. Poco F1 Looks Great Value for the Price, but Is There a Catch?
  10. Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus First Impressions
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.