Poco F1 Looks Great Value for the Price, but Is There a Catch?

The Xiaomi Poco F1's price in India is the biggest talking point in the smartphone industry right now and that means Orbital podcast is right here to answer all of your questions around that. The Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus are two more smartphones that have attracted a lot of interest and we discussed those two as well on this episode. Reviewers Aditya Shenoy and Shobhit Varma join host Pranay Parab to discuss these smartphones. We begin the episode by talking about the Poco F1, whose specifications read like those of a flagship smartphone while the price is decidedly mid-range. This means that the value proposition is fantastic, but is there a catch? We look at the potential pitfalls of this smartphone and the biggest one of these should be fairly obvious to everyone by now. Then we talk about the Poco F1's performance and its position in the Xiaomi lineup of smartphones. Here we explain why Xiaomi chose to go with a new brand name for this smartphone and why the company has been struggling in the premium segment so far. Then we talk about the Mi A2 and how the Poco F1 affects that smartphone.

The next segment of this episode is all about the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus. Here we discuss the build quality, the display, and how the software has been implemented on these two phones. Does stock Android really make the Nokia 6.1 Plus a great phone? Shobhit talks about this phone in detail to answer that question. Then we look at the burning question, who wins in the battle that is Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Mi A2? Having used both smartphones at length, Shobhit talks about the reasons why one of them is better, as Aditya adds a couple of useful points to the discussion. Finally, we wrap up the episode by sharing our wish list for Poco F1.

