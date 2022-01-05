Technology News
Is Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G to Offer More Than Its 120W Fast Charging? We Speak With Xiaomi India Team

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on 11i HyperCharge 5G and its 2022 plans.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 January 2022 09:59 IST
Is Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G to Offer More Than Its 120W Fast Charging? We Speak With Xiaomi India Team

Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G is claimed to charge from zero to 100 in 15 minutes

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G — launching in India this week — has 120W fast charging. You read that right. The company claims that with its proprietary technology, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G will be (easily) the fastest charging smartphone in the country. In addition to fast charging, the smartphone is confirmed to have features including a full-HD+ AMOLED display and Dolby Atmos support. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G will also come with triple rear cameras.

To speak about the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, the company's overall performance in 2021 and its plans for 2022, host Akhil Arora and Reviews Editor Jamshed Avari speak exclusively with Xiaomi India Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy, Senior Product Marketing Manager Sandeep Sarma, and Product Marketing Manager Rahul Dubey on this week's episode of Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G is claimed to offer zero to 100 percent charge in 15 minutes. The phone includes a dual-cell battery that works with dual-charge pumps and a custom circuitry. This setup splits battery charging like filling up two empty vessels in one go, Xiaomi spokespersons explain on the podcast.

Xiaomi has also equipped the phone with 34 different protection features that are claimed to help provide protection from instances such as high temperature charging and discharging, overheating, and shutdown. Additionally, the bundled charger of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G is teased to have overcurrent protection and over voltage protection.

The smartphone also has ​​nine effective real-time thermal monitoring sensors. These are claimed to help monitor the system and protect from issues including sudden explosion due to overheating while fast charging.

In addition to fast charging, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G will have triple rear cameras, with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The phone will also have features including a dual native ISO for low-light shots. Further, the company recently confirmed that the phone will have MediaTek Dimensity 920.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G will come alongside the regular Xiaomi 11i that is not expected to have 120W fast charging — but will have some similarities. On the Gadgets 360 podcast, Xiaomi spokespersons underlined that the plan with launching two separate models is to give customers the choice with regards to the charging and metric combination.

Xiaomi 11i series launch in India is taking place on Thursday, January 6. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G in the series is speculated to be a rebadged Redmi Note 11 Pro+ that was launched in China in October. However, the Xiaomi 11i could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro.

We also talk about the overall performance of Xiaomi in the Indian smartphone market in 2021. The Chinese company launched six Mi-series phones in the year. The growth of Xiaomi's smartphone shipments in India is also claimed to have grown more than nine times in 2021 compared to 2020. Of course, 2020 was a year badly damaged by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can listen to our over half-an-hour conversation by hitting the play button on the Spotify player embedded above.

If you are new to our site, you can find the Gadgets 360 podcast on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Don't forget to follow/ subscribe to Orbital wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.

New Orbital episodes release every Friday — usually, this week is an exception — so make sure to tune in each week.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G price in India, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G specifications, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi, Podcast, Gadgets 360 podcast, Orbital
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi.
Is Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G to Offer More Than Its 120W Fast Charging? We Speak With Xiaomi India Team
