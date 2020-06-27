WWDC 2020: Which Is the Best Feature of iOS 14?

The WWDC 2020 special episode of Orbital is here and we have some of the most passionate Apple fans in India on this episode. Joining host Pranay Parab are Preshit Deorukhkar (a digital media consultant who works in marketing at Readdle) and Tanmay Sonawane (developer of iOS exclusive apps Soor and VeroSMS). On this episode we begin by talking about iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, since those were the first two announcements during the WWDC 2020 keynote. If you want to know what's going to change for iPhones and iPads later this year, this part of the podcast is sure to keep you hooked.

We talk about all the new features in iOS 14 including App Clips, privacy controls, App Library, home screen widgets, and what to expect from iOS 14 for India. Then we talk about the incoming call alert on iOS and iPadOS, and how its new avatar is going to affect us. We also mention the ability to set default browsers and email clients on iOS and what our default apps are going to be on iOS 14.

Then we talk about Apple's move to its own processors for Macs, and how this is going to affect Mac buying decisions in the near future. We also discuss if Macs are going to be cheaper in India thanks to this decision, and what we want to see from Apple on this front. Next, we talk about macOS Big Sur, and all the exciting features it brings to the table including family sharing for subscriptions.

Finally, we talk about AirPods and the new features it's getting. This is where Preshit shares his favourite AirPods feature and tells us why he's planning to buy a new pair of AirPods right away.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital