Technology News
loading

WWDC 2020: Which Is the Best Feature of iOS 14?

iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, and Apple's decision to move away from Intel processors.

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 27 June 2020 02:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WWDC 2020: Which Is the Best Feature of iOS 14?

WWDC 2020 had some exciting announcements in store

The WWDC 2020 special episode of Orbital is here and we have some of the most passionate Apple fans in India on this episode. Joining host Pranay Parab are Preshit Deorukhkar (a digital media consultant who works in marketing at Readdle) and Tanmay Sonawane (developer of iOS exclusive apps Soor and VeroSMS). On this episode we begin by talking about iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, since those were the first two announcements during the WWDC 2020 keynote. If you want to know what's going to change for iPhones and iPads later this year, this part of the podcast is sure to keep you hooked.

We talk about all the new features in iOS 14 including App Clips, privacy controls, App Library, home screen widgets, and what to expect from iOS 14 for India. Then we talk about the incoming call alert on iOS and iPadOS, and how its new avatar is going to affect us. We also mention the ability to set default browsers and email clients on iOS and what our default apps are going to be on iOS 14.

Then we talk about Apple's move to its own processors for Macs, and how this is going to affect Mac buying decisions in the near future. We also discuss if Macs are going to be cheaper in India thanks to this decision, and what we want to see from Apple on this front. Next, we talk about macOS Big Sur, and all the exciting features it brings to the table including family sharing for subscriptions.

Finally, we talk about AirPods and the new features it's getting. This is where Preshit shares his favourite AirPods feature and tells us why he's planning to buy a new pair of AirPods right away.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: orbital, podcast, apple, wwdc, wwdc 2020, ios 14, ipados 14, macos big sur
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has written over 500 tutorials on iPhone, Android, Windows, and Mac. He has also written in-depth reported features on the intersection of technology and culture, reviewed fitness wearables, been the social media manager, started two podcasts, and produced several tech videos. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete ...More

Related Stories

WWDC 2020: Which Is the Best Feature of iOS 14?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dark Season 3 Review: A Polarising End
  2. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  3. Amazon Disables Its Original iOS App in India, Points Users to New One
  4. Watch the Trailer for Rasbhari, Now Streaming on Prime Video
  5. Google Pay Is Not Banned, Confirms NPCI
  6. OnePlus Nord to Feature 32-Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera Setup: Report
  7. OnePlus TV 2020 Will Be Thinner Than OnePlus 8 Series: Pete Lau
  8. Google Photos Gets a Complete Redesign: New Logo and UI, Maps View, More
  9. Google Play Found to Include At Least 17 Trojan Apps
  10. Disney+ Hotstar Picks Up Sushant Singh Rajput’s Final Movie, Dil Bechara
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pay Is Not Banned, but Is Authorised and Protected by Law, NPCI Clarifies
  2. Amazon Disables Its Original iOS App in India, Customers Required to Switch to New App or Use Website
  3. OnePlus Nord to Feature 32-Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera Setup: Report
  4. Second Next-Gen Xbox 'Lockhart' Console Spotted in Leaked Microsoft Document, Specifications Tipped
  5. PUBG Mobile Livik Map Will Bring New Firearms, Erangel 2.0 Teased to Launch in H2 2020
  6. Ubisoft to Probe Allegations of Sexual Misconduct
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A71s 5G Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 765G SoC
  8. US and States' Google Antitrust Probe Said to Near Finish Line
  9. Britain, France Suggest Phased Approach to Global Digital Tax Talks
  10. Huawei Nova 7i With Quad Cameras, 40W Fast Charging Support to Launch in India in July: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com