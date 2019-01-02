NDTV Gadgets360.com

Will the PS4 Be Available Under Rs. 20,000 in India?

, 02 January 2019
Will the PS4 Be Available Under Rs. 20,000 in India?

This episode of Transition is dedicated to discussing the recent price cuts on the PS4 in India. The rate cuts happened due to a recent GST ruling that reduces the tax on video game consoles, and we talk about the implications of this move. Games editor Rishi Alwani and friend of the podcast Mikhail Madnani join host Pranay Parab to discuss these changes. We begin this episode by talking about how the price of the PS4 has been impacted by the GST rate cut and we share the exact pricing of various SKUs of the console. The PS4 price in India has been cut but the MRP alone is not a good measure of how affordable the console is. We share some tips on how to buy gaming consoles at low prices in India, which includes tips on getting the PS4 in India under Rs. 20,000. This is where we bring up video games and how their prices might change following this move.

The next segment of this podcast focuses on Xbox One price in India and how the GST rate cut could impact that. We talk about how different companies don't announce everything you need to know at the same time, which means that you might have to wait a bit for a price cut on Xbox in India. Then we speculate how this could affect the Nintendo Switch price in India, which isn't too hard to guess given that the console isn't even officially available in India. Finally, we mention the games we've been playing this week, which has some surprising names.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Further reading: Podcast, Transition, PS4

Further reading: Podcast, Transition, PS4
Will the PS4 Be Available Under Rs. 20,000 in India?
