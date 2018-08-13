Will Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Break Nintendo Switch Online Service?

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate got a massive slot during E3 2018, so much so that we wondered whether Nintendo had anything more left to show about the game. Nintendo proved us wrong by showcasing more gameplay footage in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate direct. We begin this episode by talking about the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate details revealed at E3 2018. Here we look at the characters and gameplay elements that were shown and then talk about what Nintendo added at Direct last week. We take a detailed look at some of the new characters seen now and what they add to the game, along with the online game modes and what we want from them. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's creator Masahiro Sakurai's spoken about how he wants the game to be accessible to everyone, and on this episode we talk about what this game series has been like towards new players.

The next part of the podcast talks about the Nintendo Switch Online gaming service, whose release date is near, and which games, apart from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will end up requiring it. Nintendo revealed that Nintendo Switch Online will launch in the second half of September, so which games will make the most of it? We looked at all of the games that could use the service, both from first-party and third-party lineups. Here we talk about games that could make or break Nintendo Switch Online and whether the service will be anywhere near as good as Xbox Live Games With Gold or PlayStation Plus. That leads us to asking the big question - is Nintendo Switch Online worth the asking price. Here we look at Nintendo Switch Online price and whether it adds enough value to justify that price. Finally, we talk about the games we've been playing this week, which includes Dead Cells, Pocket City, Okami HD, Octopath Traveler, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.