Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Will Star Wars Battlefront 2 Loot Boxes Bring Regulation Into Gaming?

 
28 November 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Will Star Wars Battlefront 2 Loot Boxes Bring Regulation Into Gaming?

On this episode of Transition, gamers Rishi Alwani and Mikhail Madnani join host Pranay Parab to talk about Star Wars Battlefront 2 loot boxes, Ashes Cricket, Destiny 2, IGX 2017, Demon’s Souls, and Deus Ex Mankind Divided. We begin the episode by talking about Star Wars Battlefront 2 and loot box legislation. The first thing we discuss is whether loot boxes are a form of gambling. We talk about the loot box regulations in China, European legislation attempts, CS: GO's failed lottery system, and Gacha games in Japan. 

Then we mention how loot boxes are different from traditional forms of gambling, and why Star Wars Battlefront 2 in particular is in the spotlight. We wonder whether this game has brought the wrath of regulation on gaming and what are the downsides of having regulators interfering with video games. We conclude this segment by comparing the loot boxes in Overwatch against those in Battlefront 2.

Next up, we talk about claims that Bungie has been lying about Destiny 2 XP system. We begin by explaining the level scaling mechanics in Destiny 2, and how players discovered that the XP system was rigged. Then we talk about Bungie’s statement and whether it's a good enough explanation. 

Then we bid a fond farewell to Demon’s Souls' online component. Mikhail talks about the history of Demon’s Souls and measures it against other games in the series. Then we explain why the online component of the game is still quite popular and talk about the future of PS3 and Xbox 360 games, and how it's decided by the number of people who play these games online.

Rishi then starts shedding tears over Square Enix claiming that Deus Ex is quite important to the studio. He talks about why Deus Ex is a big name in gaming, Deus Ex Mankind Divided controversies, and why you should be sad about the state of Deus Ex. Following that, we talk about Ashes Cricket, starting with why Big Ant Studios delayed the PC release and the game's rather steep MRP and subsequent discounts within weeks of release.

Here the discussion takes us back to Steam Direct and what a disaster it is for PC gaming. This begins with a discussion on why developers delay PC releases. Rishi and Mikhail talk about the discoverability problem on Steam, low-quality games, and the rather low Steam Direct entry fee. Here we subtly point people to the Transition episode on Steam Direct.

Finally, we talk about IGX. Rishi recollects his experience playing Far Cry 5 over there, while Mikhail talks about an Indian game called Raji: An Ancient Epic and of course, Resident Evil on Nintendo Switch. We wrap up this episode by mentioning the games we’ve been playing this week, which includes Cat QuestVA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender ActionZombie Bloxx (made by some of the people who worked on (the BioShock feature phone game), HearthstoneHitman, and Overwatch.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ashes Cricket, Destiny 2, Deus Ex, Far Cry 5, IGX, IGX 2017, Podcast, Podcasts, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Steam Direct, Transition, Zombie Bloxx
Pranay Parab

The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More

Intex Elyt Dual with Dual Selfie Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
RCom to Sell DTH Arm BIG TV to Pantel Tech, Veecon Media
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Will Star Wars Battlefront 2 Loot Boxes Bring Regulation Into Gaming?
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Winter appliances carnival
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi 'Desh ka Smartphone' Confirmed as Flipkart Exclusive
  2. Jio Triple Cashback Offer’s Last Date Extended to December 15
  3. Honor V10 With 5.99-Inch 18:9 Display, Dual Camera Setup Launched
  4. OnePlus Co-Founders on OnePlus 5T Dual Camera Setup and More
  5. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) Leaked Front Panel Suggests Dual Selfie Cameras
  6. Jio Phone Booking Process Said to Have Started Again, But Not Open to All
  7. OnePlus 5T Open Sales Start in India, via Amazon and OnePlus Store
  8. WhatsApp for iPhone Can Now Play YouTube Videos, Lock Voice Recording
  9. Oppo F5 6GB RAM Variant, Priced at Rs. 24,990, Now Up for Pre-Orders
  10. Moto X4 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.