NDTV Gadgets360.com

Will Red Dead Redemption 2 Trump GTA V in India?

, 26 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Will Red Dead Redemption 2 Trump GTA V in India?

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the star of the show on this week's episode of Transition as games editor Rishi Alwani and friend of the podcast Mikhail Madnani join host Pranay Parab. We begin this episode by talking about Red Dead Redemption 2 and what it is about. Then we speak about the Red Dead Redemption 2 trilogy. Yes, there are three games in the series. We talk about the history of Red Dead Redemption games and the best order in which to play these games. We look at what makes Red Dead Redemption special and what distinguished it from other games at the time and whether it holds up well in this day and age. 

The second segment is us talking about Rockstar's review code distribution policies and why the company doesn't treat Asian reviewers fairly. Here we mention the fact that the review copy was delayed for us, even though our European and North American colleagues received it well ahead of the launch. After that, we mention what we know about the game based on limited experiences and what we know about the gameplay. Then we mention the things we are looking forward to trying out in-game, which is where things begin to get interesting. We mention some of the realism touted in Red Dead Redemption 2 and whether it will actually pan out that way. Finally, we talk about the games we've been playing this week.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Red Dead Redemption 2, Transition, Podcast
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Red Dead Redemption 2 Cheat Codes, All in One Place
Which Is the Best Phone to Buy During Flipkart, Amazon Sales?
Billion Capture Plus
Will Red Dead Redemption 2 Trump GTA V in India?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Handpicked Deals
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6T Images, Specifications Leaked Again Ahead of Monday's Launch
  2. WhatsApp Stickers Now Available, Coming to All Users Over 'Coming Weeks'
  3. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Mi Mix 2S: Price, Specifications Compared
  4. Xiaomi Mi A2 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon
  5. Samsung Galaxy A6s, Galaxy A9s With Snapdragon 660, 6GB RAM Launched
  6. Sony Launches Cyber-shot DSC-WX800 Compact High-Zoom Camera in India
  7. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 With Front Camera Slider, 10GB RAM Launched
  8. Realme to Be 'First to Launch' MediaTek Helio P70 SoC-Powered Smartphone
  9. Asus ZenFone Lite L1 Review
  10. PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 Update Now Live for Android and iOS
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.