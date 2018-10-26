Will Red Dead Redemption 2 Trump GTA V in India?

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the star of the show on this week's episode of Transition as games editor Rishi Alwani and friend of the podcast Mikhail Madnani join host Pranay Parab. We begin this episode by talking about Red Dead Redemption 2 and what it is about. Then we speak about the Red Dead Redemption 2 trilogy. Yes, there are three games in the series. We talk about the history of Red Dead Redemption games and the best order in which to play these games. We look at what makes Red Dead Redemption special and what distinguished it from other games at the time and whether it holds up well in this day and age.

The second segment is us talking about Rockstar's review code distribution policies and why the company doesn't treat Asian reviewers fairly. Here we mention the fact that the review copy was delayed for us, even though our European and North American colleagues received it well ahead of the launch. After that, we mention what we know about the game based on limited experiences and what we know about the gameplay. Then we mention the things we are looking forward to trying out in-game, which is where things begin to get interesting. We mention some of the realism touted in Red Dead Redemption 2 and whether it will actually pan out that way. Finally, we talk about the games we've been playing this week.

