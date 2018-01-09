Will PUBG Replace Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in India?

We talk about PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Nintendo Switch’s phenomenal success, Xbox One X’s India release date, Monster Hunter World, Yakuza 6, Overwatch in 2018, apart from the games we’ve been playing this week. Games Editor Rishi Alwani and friend of the podcast Mikhail Madnani join host Pranay Parab. This episode begins by discussion about PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, why it’s not on PS4, PUBG patches on Xbox One and the PUBG e-sports tournament in India.

Then we discuss Nintendo Switch sales figures and how Nintendo Switch became the company's fastest selling console. We talk about people's interest in buying Switch in India, Nintendo game release schedule in 2017, other Switch games releasing in 2018, internal memory on the Switch, and when to expect a Switch refresh.

Next up, we mention Xbox One X's India price, release date, where we also talk about the PS4 Pro India stock situation, the cost of building a good gaming PC in India, whyy Xbox One X could compete with other platforms, even in India, and game prices on Xbox One. Then we speak about Monster Hunter World's upcoming release on PC, the one big feature you will miss on PC, and pricing issues for games in India.

Then Rishi takes over the podcast to talk about his first impressions of Yakuza 6 demo. He speaks about where this game stands in the series, issues with the demo, how to catch up with the story between Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza 6, and how Sega is fixing this continuity gap. He then talks about Overwatch in 2018, from new characters to e-sports, with a little bit about balancing issues and new features. Finally, we talk about the games we’ve been playing this week, including Yakuza 0, Imbroglio, Million Onion Hotel, Cat Quest, Bravely Default, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Etrian Odyssey V, Yakuza 6, Monster Hunter World, and Assassin’s Creed Origins.

The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.