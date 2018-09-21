Will Nintendo Switch Online Save Retro Gaming?

Nintendo Switch Online is finally out. On this episode of Transition, the Gadgets 360 gaming podcast, we discuss its obvious pros and cons as well as all the fine print you need to be aware of before buying into Nintendo's idea of a connected console with the Nintendo Switch Online service. In particular we dissect its approach to retro gaming, which seems to suggest the House of Mario is considering its options when it comes to video game preservation. Its cloud save data implementation comes under scrutiny as well due to its vague terms and conditions of use.

And before you ask, no the Nintendo Switch isn't available in India officially yet. Neither is Nintendo Switch Online. Though that shouldn't stop you from buying the Nintendo Switch or its games in India.

In addition to this, we discuss Sony's failings in India with Spider-Man for PS4. While the game has sold exceptionally well the world over, Sony India cancelled the Spider-Man Special Edition version of Insomniac's biggest hit and has failed to explain why. This is after consumers aplenty have paid money upfront for this variant of the game.

Following God of War's limited versions being delayed, Shadow of the Colossus missing its release date as well as Horizon Zero Dawn, and Sony India not even bringing Tearaway or Ratchet and Clank at all, it seems that India's biggest video game company cares little for its audience.

Finally, we discuss what we've been playing. You can count superlative Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta, oddball wrestling titles like Fire Pro Wrestling, and styling role-playing games like Persona 5 among the list of suspects that make the list in addition to Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Imbroglio.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.