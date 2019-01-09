NDTV Gadgets360.com

Will Nintendo’s Mobile Games Be More Important than the Nintendo Switch?

, 09 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Will Nintendo’s Mobile Games Be More Important than the Nintendo Switch?

Nintendo is in the news again for its president's comments on the mobile gaming market and Nintendo's ambitions there. Some outlets misreported his quotes to make it sound as though Nintendo wants to quit the home console market in favour of mobile games. Games editor Rishi Alwani, friend of the podcast Mikhail Madnani and host Pranay Parab band together to dispel these rumours and discuss what we actually want from Nintendo's mobile games. This episode begins with our complaints about region-locking and why Nintendo should adopt the same region-free strategies on Switch and mobile. Then we discuss the Nintendo games we have on mobile and share our thoughts on them. After this we look at the revenue split for these games and make a few guesses on what upcoming Nintendo games such as Mario Kart Tour could look like and how its monetisation model could compare against the monetisation model used by Fire Emblem Heroes.

Then we look at the Nintendo Switch and its hardware weaknesses and talk about how Nintendo could fix these in the future. While at the moment Nintendo's hardware sales are very strong, we talk about how mobile games could supplement that income for years to come. Then we look at the games we want to see on mobile from Nintendo and we mention why we'd like to see these games coming there. Finally, we talk about the games we've been playing this week. This list includes on of the greatest role-playing games of all time, which some of us have discovered only recently.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Transition, Podcast, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
The Division 2 for PC Will Not Come to Steam, Launching on Epic Games Store Instead
Pricee
Will Nintendo’s Mobile Games Be More Important than the Nintendo Switch?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo A71
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
  3. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Review
  4. Xiaomi-Backed Huami Launches Amazfit Cor 2 Fitness Band
  5. KhaaliJeb Is a New UPI Payments App That Wants to Appeal to Students
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Visits Geekbench Powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC
  7. Audio Technica to Take on Bose and Sony With These New Wireless Headphones
  8. WD Showcases SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD, 4TB USB-C Thumb Drive at CES
  9. Nokia 6.1 Plus Now Available via Offline Retailers in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Price Said to Start as Low as Rs. 9,500
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.