Technology News

Will Jio GigaFiber Have the Same Impact That Jio 4G Did?

, 07 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Will Jio GigaFiber Have the Same Impact That Jio 4G Did?

On this episode we discuss all you need to know about Jio GigaFiber. The person in charge of Gadgets 360's Hindi website - Sandeep Sinha - joins host Pranay Parab to talk about Jio's broadband service. Currently Jio GigaFiber's launch is yet to take place and the service is being offered to customers at no monthly cost, with just a refundable security deposit being collected upfront. This episode begins with a discussion around Jio GigaFiber's launch in India and when it is expected to roll out commercially. We discuss the process to get a GigaFiber connection in your area and whether there is any way to speed up the process. We then talk about Jio GigaFiber's speeds and what you can expect during the trial phase. We look at GigaFiber customer service and how our experience has been.

Then we talk about our friends' experiences with Jio GigaFiber in India. Here we mention what people have experienced and how to fix common issues with Jio GigaFiber. Most of these are pretty simple but it is always good to know these things. Then we look at the GigaHub router that comes with Jio's GigaFiber connection and talk about its advanced features. Here we mention things like parental controls and blocking specific devices from the GigaFiber network. Finally, we discuss what we expect in terms of the Jio GigaFiber commercial launch in India.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio, GigaFiber, Jio GigaFiber, Podcast, Orbital
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Sony Xperia XZ4 to Sport 'CinemaWide' Display, Trademark Filing Tips
Pricee
Will Jio GigaFiber Have the Same Impact That Jio 4G Did?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

InFocus Vision 3 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A Prices Slashed in India for a Limited Period
  2. Xiaomi Launches Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 in India: What You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Price in India Slashed Again
  4. Oppo K1 With 6.4-Inch Full-HD+ Screen Set to Launch in India Today
  5. The Motorola Razr 2019 May End Up Looking Like This
  6. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale in India Today
  7. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to Go on Sale Again on February 7
  8. Samsung's India-First Galaxy M Smartphones to Launch in This Country Next
  9. Samsung Galaxy M20 Review
  10. Asus ZenBook 15 (UX533F) Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.