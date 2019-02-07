Will Jio GigaFiber Have the Same Impact That Jio 4G Did?

On this episode we discuss all you need to know about Jio GigaFiber. The person in charge of Gadgets 360's Hindi website - Sandeep Sinha - joins host Pranay Parab to talk about Jio's broadband service. Currently Jio GigaFiber's launch is yet to take place and the service is being offered to customers at no monthly cost, with just a refundable security deposit being collected upfront. This episode begins with a discussion around Jio GigaFiber's launch in India and when it is expected to roll out commercially. We discuss the process to get a GigaFiber connection in your area and whether there is any way to speed up the process. We then talk about Jio GigaFiber's speeds and what you can expect during the trial phase. We look at GigaFiber customer service and how our experience has been.

Then we talk about our friends' experiences with Jio GigaFiber in India. Here we mention what people have experienced and how to fix common issues with Jio GigaFiber. Most of these are pretty simple but it is always good to know these things. Then we look at the GigaHub router that comes with Jio's GigaFiber connection and talk about its advanced features. Here we mention things like parental controls and blocking specific devices from the GigaFiber network. Finally, we discuss what we expect in terms of the Jio GigaFiber commercial launch in India.

