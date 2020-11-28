Will iPhone 12 mini Become the Affordable iPhone We've Been Waiting For?

On this episode of Orbital, we talk about iPhone 12 mini, which is a unique device in the smartphone market. A compact smartphone with a near all-screen design is a rarity, and the iPhone 12 mini fills that niche. Reviews editor Jamshed Avari joins host Pranay Parab to talk about this smartphone and whether we'll see a resurgence of this form factor. We begin this discussion with iPhone 12 mini price in India and whether it makes sense to splurge on this compact smartphone. Next, we talk about whether you should buy an iPhone with 64GB storage in 2020, and how much local storage most people would want on their iPhones. We also mention iCloud storage and if it makes sense to use that to supplement your local storage.

Then we discuss the sheer number of features the iPhone 12 mini has, when compared with other iPhones in the 12 series. We also mention why you might want to upgrade to the iPhone 12, and in which cases it makes sense to go for the 12 mini. We then talk about a difficult topic -- battery life. If you are wondering whether it makes sense to go with a compact phone in spite of a slight hit on battery life, this podcast episode will clear all your doubts. Finally we speak at length about the camera performance of the iPhone 12 mini. This is where we tell you whether the cameras deliver the kind of performance you need and if you should buy this phone for the camera alone.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.