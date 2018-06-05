Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Will iOS 12 Boost Affordable iPhones in India?

 
, 05 June 2018
Will iOS 12 Boost Affordable iPhones in India?

On this episode of Orbital, Games editor Rishi Alwani and editor in chief Kunal Dua join host Pranay Parab to talk about the WWDC 2018 keynote, iOS 12, macOS 10.14 Mojave, watchOS 5, and to some extent tvOS 12 as wellA. We begin this episode by talking about the biggest announcement from WWDC 2018 and that is iOS 12. Here we talk about some of the coolest iOS 12 features Apple announced, which includes ARKit 2, SMS OTP autofill, and iOS 12 performance on older phones. We dedicate some time to talking about how big of a deal it is to see Apple focusing on older hardware and improving performance there. We talk about how this could affect sales of iPhones in India and whether we could see a boost in the sales of iPhones most people can actually afford. Then we discuss other features of iOS 12 such as Animoji, Group FaceTime, and the features that focus on your digital well-being.

In the next segment we focus on macOS 10.14 Mojave, which brings some significant improvements to Apple's OS for desktops and laptops. The first of these is the new systemwide Dark Mode. We talk about how this could change the way we use the Mac. Next, we talk about improvements to the Mac App Store, which got some much needed features such as improved curation. We also discuss the Safari updates that improved the privacy features of your computer. We also talk about iOS and macOS not merging, but how and when we could see iOS apps coming to the Mac. We mention apps such as Voice Memos that are finally available on the Mac and how it affects us. Finally, we talk about watchOS 5 and all the fitness related features that Apple announced. We also mention some other features such as Walkie Talkie, interactive notifications, and background audio before we wrap up this episode.

Further reading: Apple, WWDC, WWDC 2018, Podcast, Podcasts, Orbital
Will iOS 12 Boost Affordable iPhones in India?
