Will God of War Be the Most Successful PS4 Game Ever?

We talk about God of War, which could possibly become the biggest PS4 exclusive yet. The game’s set to release on April 27 and games editor Rishi Alwani along with friend of the podcast Mikhail Madnani join host Pranay Parab to discuss. This episode starts with a narration of the history of the God of War series. We talk about why this series is a big deal in India and Sony's history of bringing this game to the country. We look at other first-party Sony games and wonder whether the company's track record has anything to reveal about how the game's India launch will proceed. We then talk about the God of War editions releasing in India. Mikhail takes over to talk about the various limited and collectors' editions that have been announced and which ones you should look at getting in India. We also mention the PS4 Pro God of War edition and whether it will make it to India.

Then we talk about pre-ordering God of War in India and which places you should do it from in case you want to get the game. We mention why certain sources are more likely to deliver your copy of God of War on time. Next we talk about the visuals, frame rate, and the PS4 Pro performance mode for God of War. We discuss how the game has evolved over the years and whether it will run perfectly on an PlayStation 4 and a PlayStation 4 Slim. Then we move to gameplay, and how this has changed when compared with previous God of War games. We mention how you might have to change your playing style to adapt to God of War's new mechanics. Finally, we discuss the games we've been playing this week, which includes Picross S, Splatoon 2, Fortnite, PUBG, Yakuza 0, and Chrono Trigger.

