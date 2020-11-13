Technology News
Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India?

Could we eventually see a MacBook at the Mac mini's starting price?

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 13 November 2020 21:17 IST
Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India?

Apple's new Macs are powered by its M1 SoC

This episode of Orbital focuses on the most recent Apple event, where the company unveiled the first Macs to make the switch from Intel processors to Apple's M1 SoC. Apple enthusiast and friend of the podcast Preshit Deorukhkar joins host Pranay Parab to discuss this launch and what it means for India. We begin this episode by talking about the M1 chip and what this transition could mean for Apple, and those who use Macs. Next, we talk about macOS Big Sur, which has a lot of interesting new features. We then begin talking about the latest Macs and which of these products we want to buy.

Preshit talks about the MacBook Air with the M1 chip, and why it makes sense for him, whereas Pranay discusses the pricing of Mac mini's upgrades. This is where we mention why the Mac mini's base variant could be a great choice for some people, and comment on the pricing of upgrading RAM and storage on Macs in India. Pranay starts configuring the Mac mini and shares his thoughts on the final price of the machine he wants, and whether he's going to buy it. Next, we talk about the MacBook Pro with the M1 chip, and why it's best to wait and watch what happens to other MacBook Pro models. The most prominent of these is the 16-inch device, which has not yet made the transition from Intel to Apple chips. 

Finally we talk about what we expect to see from Apple in the next year or so, which includes AirPods Studio, iMac Pro, Mac Pro, and much more. 

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Podcast, Orbital, macos big sur, apple, m1, mac mini, macbook air, macbook pro
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has written over 500 tutorials on iPhone, Android, Windows, and Mac. He has also written in-depth reported features on the intersection of technology and culture, reviewed fitness wearables, been the social media manager, started two podcasts, and produced several tech videos. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete ...More
Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India?
