Technology News

Will Anthem’s Failure Lead to a Better Dragon Age 4?

, 11 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Will Anthem’s Failure Lead to a Better Dragon Age 4?

On this episode we talk about the development cycle of Anthem. A new report shed some light on the reasons behind Anthem being so bad at launch. Games editor Rishi Alwani, friend of the podcast Mikhail Madnani, and host Pranay Parab gather to discuss what we learned from this report. The discussion begins with our thoughts on Anthem and what we'd expected it to be. Then we talk about what Anthem turned out to be and how disappointed most people were. This is where we bring in a discussion about other BioWare games. We talk about what made BioWare great, which includes game series such as Mass Effect and Dragon Age. Then we look at EA's influence on BioWare and how the video game publisher pushed BioWare in a different direction, one that the studio wasn't necessarily comfortable with.

Finally we talk about the working conditions at BioWare, as described in the Kotaku report. This is where we mention why we think any upcoming games from BioWare probably won't be much like the games from the studio. Then we talk about the games we've been playing this week. This includes Persona 5, Zanki Zero: Last Beginning, Ace Attorney, and God Eater 3, among others.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Podcast, Transition, Bioware, EA, Anthem, Dragon Age
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Snapchat Projected to Lose Users in the US for the First Time
SpaceX Postpones First Falcon Heavy Commercial Launch Due to Strong Wind
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Will Anthem’s Failure Lead to a Better Dragon Age 4?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Triple Camera Setup Launched
  2. Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Sensor Teased to Launch in India Soon
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Model, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  4. Thousands of Amazon Workers Are Listening to What You Tell Alexa
  5. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  6. Here Are the Best Offers From Amazon's Fab Phones Fest Sale
  7. Realme 3 Pro Set to Launch in India on April 22
  8. Canon EOS 250D With 4K Video Recording, Eye Detection AF Launched
  9. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max M2 Get Android Pie Update in India
  10. OnePlus 6T, Redmi Y2, Vivo V15 Pro Discounts and More Offers in Amazon Sale
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.