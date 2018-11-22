Will Android Gaming Phones Be a Major Threat to Nintendo Switch?

With the Asus ROG phone, Razer Phone 2, and Xiaomi Black Shark on the market in addition to iOS being a competent option for mobile gaming, this episode of Transition, the Gadgets 360 games and pop culture podcast talks about all things gaming phones. This includes which ones are available in India, if the 'gaming phone' moniker is just marketing jargon, and if you should bother with them at all. Furthermore, we explain what regular phones that aren't positioned as gaming phones can do versus those labelled as gaming phones.

In addition to this, we also discuss if mobile gaming has evolved to the point where it can challenge the current king of the hill, the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo's latest console has proved to be a sales juggernaut despite having specs that would have been cutting-edge in 2013. Also, we help you decide between Android and iOS as your mobile gaming OS of choice.

Finally we also talk about the games we've been playing this week. Namely, Hitman 2. IO Interactive's latest entry in its assassination simulator series is a massive improvement over 2016's game featuring sprawling environments, some new mechanics, and of course, a new Mumbai level that's a treat to play. All this and more in Transition, the Gadgets 360 games and pop culture podcast.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.