Will Aggressive Pricing Help OnePlus 7 and Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Succeed in India?

Excellent performance is also a highlight.

By | Updated: 14 June 2019 21:01 IST
OnePlus 7 and Oppo Reno 10X Zoom both have their unique selling points but aggressive pricing is an equally powerful factor in their market strategy in India. Reviewers Jamshed Avari and Aditya Shenoy join host Pranay Parab to discuss the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom and the OnePlus 7. We begin this episode by talking about the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom price in India and what it offers for that price. Is 6X optical zoom good enough to be a major selling point for this smartphone? How is the camera performance of the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom? We answer these questions in great detail on this episode of Orbital. Then we talk about the performance of the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom. We also discuss its build quality and the weaknesses of the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom.

Then we talk about the OnePlus 7, a segment we begin by talking about the smartphone's price. The weaknesses of the OnePlus 7 are not many but we discuss that as well. This is where we talk about the camera performance of the OnePlus 7 at length. Then we mention OnePlus 7 price in India once again and put things into context. Next we talk about the OnePlus 7 software and whether it offer a better experience than stock Android. Finally we discuss OnePlus 7 battery life and whether you should buy the smartphone. 

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Podcast, Orbital, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom, OnePlus 7
