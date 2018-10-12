Will a New Nintendo Switch Model Fix the Console's Biggest Flaws?

If the rumour mill is to be believed, we could be living in a world with a new Nintendo Switch pretty soon. The report claims that we could see a revised version of Nintendo's gaming console as early as 2019. That is why games editor Rishi Alwani, friend of the podcast Mikhail Madnani, and host Pranay Parab sit down to discuss the biggest flaws of the Nintendo Switch and to speculate whether Nintendo will fix these. We begin this episode by talking about the history of Nintendo hardware revisions and how that has impacted sales. We look at consoles such as the Nintendo 3DS and wonder whether the Switch's future holds just as many revisions. Once this deep dive ends, we move to the Nintendo Switch and all the problems with its hardware.

This is where one of us mentions why he hasn't bought the Nintendo Switch yet and what it would take for him to pick one up. We look at the features Nintendo should have added in the Switch but did not. This includes common complaints such as internal storage and some uncommon ones such as Ethernet support. The laundry list of complaints may seem never ending but we picked each one of these problems after a great deal of discussions and have a solid case for Nintendo to include each of these features. Whether you are looking at some small conveniences such as a better kickstand or want a free Pro Controller with your console, we've got you covered on this episode of Transition. Finally we talk about the games we've been playing this week, which includes some amazing games such as Persona 5.

The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.