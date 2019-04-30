Technology News

Why PS5 Is All Set to Win the Next Console Generation in India

If backward compatibility with PS4 is there on PS5, it immediately has an advantage.

Updated: 30 April 2019 17:15 IST
Why PS5 Is All Set to Win the Next Console Generation in India

PS4 has won in India and PS5 already has a great platform

On this episode we discuss how the PS5 launch in India could shape the future of gaming. Games editor Rishi Alwani and friend of the podcast Mikhail Madnani join host Pranay Parab one last time. This is the final episode of Transition. Over two years we released 120 episodes of Transition and now that journey has come to an end. This is the best time to say thank you for listening to this podcast and supporting us through this journey. On to this episode, we speak about the PlayStation 5 or the next PlayStation (since it doesn't have an official name yet) and its implications on India. The full list of topics is below.

PS5

  • Specifications
  • Backwards compatibility
  • Price?
  • Release date
  • India release date
  • Chances of success in India
  • Competition
    • Xbox
    • Google Stadia
    • Nintendo
    • Project xCloud

Games we've been playing this week

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

