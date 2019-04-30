Why PS5 Is All Set to Win the Next Console Generation in India

On this episode we discuss how the PS5 launch in India could shape the future of gaming. Games editor Rishi Alwani and friend of the podcast Mikhail Madnani join host Pranay Parab one last time. This is the final episode of Transition. Over two years we released 120 episodes of Transition and now that journey has come to an end. This is the best time to say thank you for listening to this podcast and supporting us through this journey. On to this episode, we speak about the PlayStation 5 or the next PlayStation (since it doesn't have an official name yet) and its implications on India. The full list of topics is below.

PS5

Specifications

Backwards compatibility

Price?

Release date

India release date

Chances of success in India

Competition Xbox Google Stadia Nintendo Project xCloud



Games we've been playing this week

The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.