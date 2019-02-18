Technology News

Why Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Crushing PS4, Xbox Releases in 2019

, 18 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Why Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Crushing PS4, Xbox Releases in 2019

On this episode we talk about the most recent Nintendo Direct, which was aired in February 2019, and its implications on your gaming console buying decisions. The Nintendo Switch has an exciting lineup of releases scheduled for 2019 and to discuss all of these developments, games editor Rishi Alwani and friend of the podcast Mikhail Madnani join host Pranay Parab. We begin the episode by talking about Nintendo Direct February 2019 and all the exciting games announced there, which includes surprisingly enough Tetris 99. Then we talk about other games announced there and the ones we are looking forward to playing. This is where we circle back to Nintendo's strategy of releasing one major game for the Nintendo Switch every month and whether the company has been able to follow that so far. Then we discuss the relative dearth of big titles releasing on the Xbox One and the PS4.

Here we bring up the games expected to release this year on Xbox One and PS4 and compare those against the Switch exclusives. The gap in big-name games on the two platforms is quite apparent here, which is why we talk about the probable reasons behind this. Are Microsoft and Sony hoarding their best releases for the next generation of gaming consoles these two companies plan to release? We discuss that at length on this episode. Finally, we talk about the games we've been playing this week, which includes Golden Axe, Anthem, Steins; Gate, Crackdown 3, and Danmaku Unlimited 2.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Podcast, Transition, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Razer Game Store Shut Down as Part of 'Realignment Plans'
Pricee
Why Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Crushing PS4, Xbox Releases in 2019
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10+ Ceramic Black Price Leaked Yet Again
  2. Samsung Galaxy M30 India Launch Set for February 27
  3. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Begins Tomorrow: Top Discounts, Deals
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro Said to Pass 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch After Mi 9
  5. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Update Release Date Confirmed
  6. Does MIUI Have Too Many Ads? Here's What Xiaomi's Manu Jain Has to Say
  7. Reliance Jio 4G Download Speeds Twice as Fast as Airtel in January: TRAI
  8. Vivo V15 Pro Renders Leak, Tip Gradient Red Colour Option
  9. Oppo 10X Hybrid Zoom Tech to Be Mass Produced in H1 2019: Report
  10. OnePlus to Integrate Google Duo on Select Smartphones
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.