Why Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Crushing PS4, Xbox Releases in 2019

On this episode we talk about the most recent Nintendo Direct, which was aired in February 2019, and its implications on your gaming console buying decisions. The Nintendo Switch has an exciting lineup of releases scheduled for 2019 and to discuss all of these developments, games editor Rishi Alwani and friend of the podcast Mikhail Madnani join host Pranay Parab. We begin the episode by talking about Nintendo Direct February 2019 and all the exciting games announced there, which includes surprisingly enough Tetris 99. Then we talk about other games announced there and the ones we are looking forward to playing. This is where we circle back to Nintendo's strategy of releasing one major game for the Nintendo Switch every month and whether the company has been able to follow that so far. Then we discuss the relative dearth of big titles releasing on the Xbox One and the PS4.

Here we bring up the games expected to release this year on Xbox One and PS4 and compare those against the Switch exclusives. The gap in big-name games on the two platforms is quite apparent here, which is why we talk about the probable reasons behind this. Are Microsoft and Sony hoarding their best releases for the next generation of gaming consoles these two companies plan to release? We discuss that at length on this episode. Finally, we talk about the games we've been playing this week, which includes Golden Axe, Anthem, Steins; Gate, Crackdown 3, and Danmaku Unlimited 2.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.