Why Do Indians Love Xiaomi TVs So Much?

An interview with Xiaomi execs Eshwar Nilakantan and Sudeep Sahu

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 3 July 2020 20:21 IST
Mi TV 4X series has been fairly successful in India

If you've been wondering how Xiaomi's managed to succeed in the TV market in India, this is the perfect episode of Orbital for you. On this episode Eshwar Nilakantan, category lead for TV at Xiaomi India, and Sudeep Sahu, product manager at Xiaomi India, speak with Gadgets 360's audio and TV expert Ali Pardiwala along with host Pranay Parab. We talk about everything from the Mi Box to the Mi TV 4X and Xiaomi's strategy in the TV space in India. We begin this episode with a discussion around Xiaomi's journey in the TV space in the country and why the initial launch of the company's TVs in India was delayed multiple times. 

Then we talk about when we can expect Xiaomi to make an entry into the premium TV space. We also talk about how Xiaomi views the emerging competition from Realme, OnePlus, Vu, and other manufacturers. Next we talk about PatchWall and what Xiaomi's been working on in terms of software. This is followed by an in-depth discussion around which TVs Indians really buy and what they watch on these TVs. If you want to know more about the trends in the TV space in India, this is the perfect segment for you. We also discuss whether Xiaomi will ever launch non-smart TVs in India.

Next, we talk about how Xiaomi designs remotes and how it picks which keys to add and which ones to skip. Finally, we talk about what to expect from Xiaomi TVs in the future and which kinds of new products and features we can see in 2020.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Podcast, Orbital, Sudeep Sahu, Eshwar Nilakantan, TV, Mi TV
