Which Is the Bestselling Vivo Smartphone in India?

Vivo's going to be launching more premium phones in 2020.

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 15 May 2020 21:54 IST
Which Is the Bestselling Vivo Smartphone in India?

Vivo V19 is the most recent phone launched by the company.

On this episode we speak to Vivo India's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya about the company's strategy in India. We begin this episode by talking a bit about the Vivo V19, which was released recently. Then we discuss Vivo's strategy for online vs offline markets. Vivo phones' price in India is decided by various factors but how does offline availability play into it? Vivo's Marya tells host Pranay Parab on this episode.

We then talk about why Vivo has stopped launching premium smartphones in India and whether we will see more launches from the Vivo Nex series in the country. Next, Marya talks about bestselling Vivo phones in India which may surprise some people. We also ask him how Vivo makes phones for an online audience vs offline-centric phones. Here he reveals some interesting insights before we put him on the spot by asking him which smartphone he'd buy if Vivo were not around.

Finally we discuss other products from Vivo, and whether we can expect to see Vivo getting an audio product or a TV to India.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Vivo, Podcast, Orbital, Vivo V19, Nipun Marya
