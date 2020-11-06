Which Is the Best TV Under Rs. 25,000?

Having reviewed the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition, we decided to speak about budget TVs and which one you should buy. Audio and TV expert Ali Pardiwala joins host Pranay Parab to discuss all things budget TVs. We begin this episode by talking about what to expect from the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition and whether you should buy this TV. We start off by talking about picture quality and what you can reasonably expect from this TV and then we mention whether this is the ideal smart TV for most people. Next, we talk about the TV's remote and which features are missing even now. This is when we bring up the TV's performance and how the company can improve it. Ever wondered why budget phones have 8GB RAM but similarly priced TVs have just 1GB RAM? We answer that question on this episode.

Next we talk about Realme and OnePlus' TVs in this price segment. This is where we tell you what features to consider before making a choice between these budget TVs, in order to help you narrow down models and pick the one that's absolutely perfect for you. We talk about sound quality towards the end of this podcast and discuss whether you should go for a TV with front firing speakers. Finally we mention which TVs we'd buy in this price range and why that decision depends a lot on the content we're watching.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.