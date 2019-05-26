Technology News

Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 8,000 in India?

The quality of phones under Rs. 8,000 has risen a lot.

Updated: 26 May 2019 19:06 IST
Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 8,000 in India?

Best phones under Rs. 8,000 include devices from Xiaomi, Realme, and Asus

Lots of people are on a tight budget when buying a smartphone. Nowadays, there are several excellent smartphones under Rs. 10,000, but for those who have a strict budget of Rs. 8,000, it's not like there is a dearth of options anymore. Reviewers Roydon Cerejo and Aditya Shenoy join host Pranay Parab to talk about the best phones under Rs. 8,000 in India. We begin this episode by telling you what to expect from smartphones under Rs. 8,000. There are several smartphone features you can take for granted at Rs. 10,000, which may not be available in any phone priced under Rs. 8,000. We talk about what to expect from the display, camera, processors, and battery life from the best phones under Rs. 8,000. Then we name our top picks one by one.

This is where we talk about the best phones under Rs. 8,000. The first pick just about falls under this budget and offers several features you wouldn't have expected from phones in this price range a few years ago. The battery life of this phone is exceptional, and we talk about everything else you need to know about this one. Then we mention all of our other picks one by one, and mention what are the pros and cons of each of the best phones under Rs. 8,000. Finally the honourable mention goes to a phone priced under Rs. 5,000 simply because it works well enough for basic use and is available at a ridiculously low price. 

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 8,000 in India?
