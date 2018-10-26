Which Is the Best Phone to Buy During Flipkart, Amazon Sales?

With the Flipkart sale going on along with the Amazon sale, deals expert Harpreet Singh joins host Pranay Parab to talk about how to grab the biggest discounts on these sales. We begin this episode by talking about the best deals from the Flipkart sale. This begins with talk of the iPhone and whether you should buy it on the Flipkart sale. Then we talk about other smartphones on sale, which includes popular Android phones and give you the lowdown on whether each of these deals is a good discount or not. We also give our verdicts on these phones, so you don't end up buying a bad product. Then we talk about TVs on sale and finally, mention the fact that even though the Xbox deal looks great, there's more to it than meets the eye.

Then we talk about Amazon sale deals and the phones you need to buy. We look at the iPhone deal on Amazon as well and discuss whether you should buy it. Then we talk about the Android phones on sale, which includes a Samsung phone deal, along with a bunch of others. Then, we look at the TVs on sale and wonder whether you should pick any of them. Lastly, we look at the best laptop deals, which includes a super deal on the MacBook Air as well. This is followed by lots of useful tips on when to buy products during Diwali sales and how to get the best deal.

