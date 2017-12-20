Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Which Is the Best Game of 2017?

 
20 December 2017
Which Is the Best Game of 2017?

On this episode of Transition, we pick our favourite games of 2017 and look back at some of the major announcements in the world of gaming. Games editor Rishi Alwani, friend of the podcast Mikhail Madnani, and pop culture nerd Akhil Arora join host Pranay Parab for episode number 50 of this podcast. We start by looking back at 2017, where we talk about E3 2017 being fantasticPSVRHTC Vive's release in IndiaGeForce Now in IndiaGame prices rising in India, and official Nintendo games released in India.

Then we pick our favourites that didn't make it to our top 10 list. This includes FIFA 18 Journey ModeDarkest DungeonThe Witness, The Talos Principle, Life Is Strange, FEZ, CupheadAssassin’s Creed OriginsTacomaTokyo 42Thimbleweed ParkSouth Park The Fractured But WholePreyWolfenstein 2, Steamworld Dig 2, Utawarerumono, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana.

Then we talk about Gadgets 360’s top 10 games of 2017, which includes Crossover selfieDriveclubElephantasticA red apple fell from the sky, ABCDEUse amiibo to unlock nameRobosaur hunterJump up, Get some sleep, and Bubble. If you're wondering why you haven't heard of most of these games, it's because they are code names we made up. Click the link or listen to the podcast to find out.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Horizon Zero Dawn, Persona 5, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Yakuza 0
