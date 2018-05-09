Which Is the Best Feature of Android P?

Android P is full of exciting new features but what’s the true price you’re paying? Games editor Rishi Alwani and reviewer Aditya Shenoy join host Pranay Parab to discuss. We begin the episode by talking about all the new and interesting features of the upcoming version of Google's operating system for smartphones and tablets. Android P promises a lot of AI-driven features such Adaptive Battery, Android Dashboard, and gestures. We listed these features and spoke about what we like and what we don't. This includes features such as app actions and slices, portrait orientation locking, and subtle touches to Android's UI. We mentioned some of the things that may have been overlooked during the Google I/O 2018 keynote as well.

We then spoke about how Android P's gesture system fares against the iPhone X UI unveiled last year. We mention the new gestures and which ones we like, apart from the ones that don't seem to work as well for us. We speak about the Google Search bar and its prominence on the Android home screen. We also talk about Android updates and whether the situation is going to change with Android P. We mention the manufacturers that have partnered with Google to provide Android P beta on their smartphones as well, apart from Android Chat, which was ignored at I/O.

The final segment of our podcast talks about the privacy aspect of things, which Google conveniently neglected to mention. Having an awesome conversational Google Assistant could also mean that it's listening to your conversations for longer, and that's just one of the many examples of Google's relative lack of interest in user privacy. We speak about the different ways in which your data could be misused and how Google I/O 2018 keynote didn't do anything to address these concerns.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.