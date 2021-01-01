Technology News
loading

What Will the Most Exciting Tech Launch of 2021 Be?

From upcoming iMacs to affordable foldable devices, everything we'd like to see in 2021.

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 1 January 2021 22:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
What Will the Most Exciting Tech Launch of 2021 Be?

On this episode of Orbital, we discuss the tech that we are looking forward to in 2021. Video producer and the in-house “explainer” guy Shubham Raheja joins host Pranay Parab to discuss what to expect from 2021. But first, we talk about our favourite purchases of 2020 and why we like them so much. We mention why you shouldn't  always buy gadgets as they are released. Then we start talking about the things we want to see in tech this year. 

We begin by talking about smartphones and what we want to see in the future. We speak about trends such as foldable smartphones and if other gimmicky form factors will also show up. Then we talk about smartphone software and whether it will evolve to allow people to make the smartphone a tool to get work done and not the centre of attention. We speak about some software ideas that we'd like to see implemented and why these could be challenging for smartphone makers. 

Then we talk about the PC and laptop space, where we talk about Apple's M1 chipset and how ARM-based Windows laptops could spice up the competition. We talk about upcoming MacBooks and iMacs and mention what we want to see from these gadgets and why. Finally, we mention other tech-related things that we'd like to buy this year.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: podcast, orbital, tech trends of 2021
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has written over 500 tutorials on iPhone, Android, Windows, and Mac. He has also written in-depth reported features on the intersection of technology and culture, reviewed fitness wearables, been the social media manager, started two podcasts, and produced several tech videos. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete ...More
Samsung Galaxy S21 Tipped to Have Up to 35 Percent Better Battery Life Than Galaxy S20

Related Stories

What Will the Most Exciting Tech Launch of 2021 Be?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 11 Sold 350,000 Units in 5 Minutes During First Sale: Report
  2. AmazonBasics Ultra-HD TVs Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 29,999
  3. BSNL Extends Free SIM Offer Till January 31; Two Plans Revised
  4. Realme UI 2.0 Open Beta Early Access Available for Realme 6 Pro
  5. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS Laptop With Ryzen 5000-Series CPU Surfaces
  6. Apple’s Foldable iPhone Prototypes Pass Internal Durability Test: Report
  7. Realme Watch S Pro Review
  8. Vi Wants People to Upgrade to 4G by Going Out Physically
  9. PlayStation 5 India Launch Set for February 2, Pre-Orders Start January 12
  10. Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) With 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 CPU Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Tipped to Have Up to 35 Percent Better Battery Life Than Galaxy S20
  2. Redmi 7 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With December 2020 Security Patch in India: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Live Images Purportedly Appear on Taiwan’s NCC Site
  4. Apple’s Foldable iPhone Prototypes Pass Internal Durability Test at Foxconn Factory: Report
  5. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS Laptop With Ryzen 5000-Series CPU Spotted on Amazon, Launch Expected at CES 2021
  6. Realme UI 2.0 Open Beta, Based on Android 11, Released for Realme 6 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, More Phones
  7. Tencent Games Said to Be Removed From Huawei App Store Over Revenue Dispute
  8. Mi A3 Android 11 Update Rollout Halted After Receiving Bricking Complaints From Users
  9. IndiGo Claims Servers Hacked in December, Internal Documents May Get Uploaded on Public Platforms
  10. Xiaomi Mi 11 Sold 350,000 Units in First 5 Minutes of Going on Sale: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com