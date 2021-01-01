What Will the Most Exciting Tech Launch of 2021 Be?

On this episode of Orbital, we discuss the tech that we are looking forward to in 2021. Video producer and the in-house “explainer” guy Shubham Raheja joins host Pranay Parab to discuss what to expect from 2021. But first, we talk about our favourite purchases of 2020 and why we like them so much. We mention why you shouldn't always buy gadgets as they are released. Then we start talking about the things we want to see in tech this year.

We begin by talking about smartphones and what we want to see in the future. We speak about trends such as foldable smartphones and if other gimmicky form factors will also show up. Then we talk about smartphone software and whether it will evolve to allow people to make the smartphone a tool to get work done and not the centre of attention. We speak about some software ideas that we'd like to see implemented and why these could be challenging for smartphone makers.

Then we talk about the PC and laptop space, where we talk about Apple's M1 chipset and how ARM-based Windows laptops could spice up the competition. We talk about upcoming MacBooks and iMacs and mention what we want to see from these gadgets and why. Finally, we mention other tech-related things that we'd like to buy this year.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.