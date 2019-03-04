Technology News

What Will Pokemon Sword and Shield for Nintendo Switch Have in Store for Pokemon Go Fans?

, 04 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
What Will Pokemon Sword and Shield for Nintendo Switch Have in Store for Pokemon Go Fans?

We talk all things Pokemon on this episode of Transition as games editor Rishi Alwani and friend of the podcast Mikhail Madnani join host Pranay Parab. We begin this episode by talking about what's new in the Pokemon Sword and Shield games announced recently. Nintendo's strategy with the Pokemon games has been spot on so far, as we've seen with the success of Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee games. We then talk about what we know so far about Pokemon Sword and Shield and what we expect from the games. This where we mention how the previous Pokemon games were and answer some newbie questions such as, "Why do Pokemon games release in twos?" We also bring up Pokemon Go and what kind of tie-ins to expect between the mobile game and its Nintendo Switch counterparts from the same universe. We also talk about a third game that may or may not be announced, which is also a part of the Pokemon franchise on the Nintendo Switch. 

Once the Pokemon side of the discussion is done, we spend some time talking about the games we've been playing this week. In this segment we share our experiences while playing Divinity: Original Sin II, and talk about the colossal trainwreck that is Anthem's PS4 release. Next, we speak about Persona 5, which is one of the best games ever made, and share our in-game progress. Finally, we talk about Dead or Alive 6, and some games that you may not have heard about,

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Podcast, Transition, Pokemon, Pokemon Go, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon Sword, Pokemon Shield
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
The Last of Us Part II Release Date Reportedly Leaked by Peruvian Retailer
Pricee
What Will Pokemon Sword and Shield for Nintendo Switch Have in Store for Pokemon Go Fans?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S8
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A40 Price Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch
  2. OnePlus 7 Leaked Renders Tip Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Camera Setup
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung M30 and A50, MWC 2019, and More News This Week
  4. Vivo V15 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC Launched
  5. Boat Stone 650 Wireless Speaker Launched in India at Rs. 1,899
  6. Realme 3 Launched in India: Here's Everything You Need to Know About It
  7. Poco F1 MIUI Beta Update Brings 4K 60fps Video Recording Support: Report
  8. HMD Global on What Makes Every Single Nokia 9 Unique
  9. Steven Spielberg Wants Netflix Out of Oscars, Draws Criticism and Support
  10. Realme 3 With MediaTek Helio P70 SoC Launched at Rs. 8,999: Highlights
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.