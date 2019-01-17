What WhatsApp Absolutely Needs to Do in 2019

WhatsApp is so popular in India that it has become an absolute necessity for many people in the country. We looked at the features that have been unveiled recently for the messaging service and what's still missing. Reviewers Aditya Shenoy and Ali Pardiwala join host Pranay Parab to discuss this. We begin this episode by talking about the biggest feature that's somehow still missing from WhatsApp, which prevents a smooth experience when switching between two platforms. We talk about how this feature could be implemented and discuss what is stopping WhatsApp from doing it. The next part of this episode talks about a feature that has been on our wish list for a very long time, which includes big changes to the way WhatsApp Web works. The fundamental difference between how WhatsApp Web functions when compared with other chat apps is highlighted here along with our wish list.

Then we move to talking about serious topics such as the spread of misinformation via WhatsApp. Here we mention the impact WhatsApp could have in India in 2019, which happens to be the year of the Parliamentary elections. We mention ways in which WhatsApp could prevent the spread of fake news and how it could reach more people and prevent misuse of its platform. There are several creative ideas here and we'd highly recommend that you listen to this section of the podcast. Before closing this WhatsApp episode of the podcast, we also throw in some minor quibbles that have been bothering us for some time with WhatsApp and suggestions on how to fix them.

That's all for this week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.