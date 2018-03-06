Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

What Battlefield V Loot Boxes Mean for FIFA 19

 
06 March 2018
What Battlefield V Loot Boxes Mean for FIFA 19

Amidst looming legislation following Star Wars Battlefront 2’s loot box debacle, reports surrounding Battlefield V suggest that while the game may have micro-transactions in the form of loot boxes, they will be pushed as 'cosmetic only’ items. What this means is, if someone spends more money on in-game purchases, they won’t have the edge in Battlefield V’s multiplayer.

On this episode of Transition — Gadgets 360’s gaming podcast, we dissect the reasons behind this move from Battlefield V developer Dice and its publisher EA. Known to be one of the more mercenary forces in the gaming world, this apparent generosity of simply anointing micro-transactions — which accounts to close to $2 billion in revenue — in a key title to simply cosmetics may in fact be a situation of masking the more lucrative part of its business, sports games like the upcoming FIFA 19 in face of impending government regulation into video game micro-transactions.

In addition to this we discuss the possibilities of Battlefield V’s single-player campaign, cooperative mode, and even what it could be borrowing from Rainbow Six Siege to make for a better game.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

