NDTV Gadgets360.com

Was Dreamhack Mumbai 2018 a Repeat of the Indian Gaming Carnival?

, 27 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Was Dreamhack Mumbai 2018 a Repeat of the Indian Gaming Carnival?

Dreamhack Mumbai 2018 wanted to be India's number one gaming festival. However the truth was far from that. In this episode of Transition, we discuss what happened during Dreamhack's India debut such as the presence of possibly pirated Nintendo ROMs despite the organiser claiming otherwise. Furthermore, we talk about issues related to the Dreamhack Mumbai tickets. These include some massive last minute flash sales drawing the ire of those who bought tickets early. Oddly enough, those who attended Comic Con Mumbai could enter Dreamhack too. Organisers let those who made purchases at a nearby food court entry as well. None of this did much to draw crowds though.

Apart from this, we talk about the many delays to Dreamhack Mumbai's tournaments such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and PUBG Mobile, most of which ran extremely late, causing some top-ranked teams to leave the venue. Networking issues and spotty Internet connectivity plagued the entire event as well. It didn't help matters that there were allegations of mistreatment of its Indian casters, hosts, and analysts too. All of this made us wonder if Dreamhack Mumbai 2018 was a repeat of the much maligned Indian Gaming Carnival, which is a black mark in Indian gaming history. With Dreamhack set for a 2019 return, we also discuss how it could be a better event.

It wasn't all gloom and doom however. For our last podcast of 2018 we also discussed the games we're looking forward to in 2019 such as Project Judge, Ghost of Tsushima, Resident Evil 2, Crackdown 3, and Kingdom Hearts 3.

You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download this episode,or just listen to it by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dreamhack Mumbai, Dreamhack, Nodwin, PUBG Mobile, Nintendo, Piracy, Transition, Transition Podcast, Counter Strike Global Offensive
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Google to Shift Android Messages Web App From Android.com to Google.com: Report
Huawei Says Expects 2018 Revenue to Rise Despite International Scrutiny
Pricee
Was Dreamhack Mumbai 2018 a Repeat of the Indian Gaming Carnival?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (12.5-Inch) Variant With Intel Core i5 SoC Launched
  2. Airtel May Lose 70 Million Users With End of 'Lifetime Free' Plan: Report
  3. Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale Kicks Off in India: Top Discounts, Offers
  4. OnePlus 6T Available With Discount, No-Cost EMI Offers From Saturday
  5. Nine Things to Look Forward to From Reliance Jio in 2019
  6. Realme A1 Tipped to Be Realme's Next Budget Smartphone in India
  7. Amazon's Record Holiday Shows Consumers Still Have Appetite for Spending
  8. Honor V20 With Display Hole Selfie Camera, Kirin 980 SoC Unveiled
  9. Watch the First Trailer for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Out Friday
  10. Sony Launches WH-CH700N Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.